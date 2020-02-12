advertisement

Hello, and welcome to Sports Stars Live coverage of the Indian and Australian Women’s T20 Tri-Series Final, held at the Melbourne Junction Oval.

LIVE UPDATES

TOSS: Australia won the throw and decided to hit first.

XI PLAY:

Australia: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry, Rachael Haynes, Nicola Carey, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt and Tayla Vlaeminck.

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Taniya Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav.

MATCH PREVIEW:

India will be hoping to win the women’s T20 tri-series when it faces Australia at the summit here on Wednesday, given the problems it faces.

After failing to shoot together in the first three league games, India managed to defeat Australia with seven wickets on Saturday, leading the team led by Harmanpreet Kaur to the final.

Both teams have equal rights after winning a game against each other in the two-legged league.

Senior opener Smriti Mandhana was still the bulwark with Harmanpreet, but the most encouraging was 16-year-old Shafali Verma went well in the last game against Australia.

The home team scored 173 goals for five, courtesy of Ashleigh Gardner (93) and Meg Lanning (22), but India overtook the goal in 19.4 overs, largely due to Shafalis 49 out of 28 balls and Mandhana’s 55 out of 48 balls.

Read: Women’s T20 World Cup: ICC uses no-ball technology

After two failures, Shafali gave India a flying start and her innings included eight fours and six. Her senior opening partner Mandhana anchored the chase with a solid blow that spanned seven boundaries.

Jemimah Rodrigues also contributed with a 19-ball quick shot 30, which was scored five times on the fence, while Harmanpreet shot 20 with a run-a-ball to help India pursue the goal.

Indian bowlers performed well in this tournament, and Deepti Sharma and Rajeshwari Gayakwad have performed consistently. In the penultimate league game against England, the Indian bowlers did well not to give the opponents an easy win while defending a small total.

Australia got a boost after an easy win against England a day after losing to India. It has a strong lineup with opener Beth Mooney among the races and a single Gardner in enormous form.

Read: Shafali Verma meets Tendulkar in Melbourne, fulfills childhood dream

The main players Lanning and Ellyse Perry were also in good contact. The only exchange was the opener Alyssa Healy.

Gardner had scored a top goal in the two teams’ second league game against India, while Mooney played a major role in the win over England, which led the home team to the final.

The tournament is a preparatory event for the T20 World Championship starting on February 21 in Australia.

The teams (from)

India women: Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh.

Australia women: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry, Rachael Haynes, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Erin Burns, Tayla Vlaeminck.

