advertisement

Grammy winning rapper T.I. does not stay locked up in 2020. The King of the South made a lot of photos with some of the biggest names in the music world.

Key facts: Last night Tip contacted Instagram with a close-up on his high-level friendship goals.

See this post on Instagram

advertisement

Blue Team Best Dressed @majorgirl I threw that shit with me #NipseyBlue @youtube #LeadersandLegendsBall

A message shared by TIP (@ troubleman31) on January 16, 2020 at 6:15 p.m. PST

See this post on Instagram

@richforever wit da Bordeaux Trench @youtube #LeadersandLegendsBall

A message shared by TIP (@ troubleman31) January 16, 2020 at 7:17 p.m. PST

See this post on Instagram

Légende sur Legend Velvet sur Velvet @ludacris GHxDTP @youtube #LeadersandLegendsBall

A message shared by TIP (@ troubleman31) January 16, 2020 at 19:28 PST

See this post on Instagram

Made at least 100 of em wit Cuzz @lyorcohenr (Millions it’s…) @youtube #LeadersandLegendsBall

A message shared by TIP (@ troubleman31) on January 16, 2020 at 10:25 PM PST

On a related note: Tip recently hinted at the opening of a new restaurant in partnership with another Atlanta rapper Killer mike.

See this post on Instagram

Come quickly. @killermike #BankheadSeafood

A message shared by TIP (@ troubleman31) on January 15, 2020 at 10:17 p.m. PST

Wait, there is more: Tip recently shouted at his longtime friend Young Dro On his birthday.

See this post on Instagram

Happy Gday !!! Dro & Tip Were a pair of kings from Wrens Crossing, Bankhead & Kimberly Court… They stood together and laughed in the face of adversity. I will always love you, respect you and appreciate you like a brother. Maaaan We threw drugs together, broke tools together… we even changed our lives, went around the world and reunited Mrs. I love you to death my drink !!! Enjoy your day and elevate your vibrations as much as possible. TURNUPPP KID @ 1youngdro

A message shared by TIP (@ troubleman31) on January 15, 2020 at 3:29 p.m. PST

Before you leave: In early January 2020, T.I. responded to his Netflix reality TV series “Rhythm + Flow” by being nominated for a NAACP Image Award nomination.

See this post on Instagram

Whoaaa Shit !!! I just heard the news! Congratulations to @netflix and my incredible friends / family / co-hosts @iamcardib @chancetherapper and the phenomenal @jessecollinsent @dionnenicoleharmon @johnlegend as well as ALL OUR AMAZING CONTESTS. You make this shit easy! What started as a show has become a family and domestic brand! And last but not least… Thanks to @naacpimageawards for the recognition and consideration !!!

A message shared by TIP (@ troubleman31) on January 9, 2020 at 12:43 pm PST

The post T.I. Sharing Boss Moments W / Tiny, Rick Ross, Lyor Cohen, Ludacris and more: “Legend On Legend” appeared first.

advertisement