advertisement

When he entered a court in Brampton, Ont., Earlier this month, Rakesh Tiwari was full of hope.

Tiwari was about to spend his day in court, more than half a decade after his son killed himself while on a suicide watch at a hospital in Brampton, Ont.

He filed a wrongful death lawsuit against William Osler Health System and several staff members in 2015 for negligence in their care of Prashant Tiwari. In the fall of 2018, a judge set the 34-day trial for January 2020.

advertisement

On the day the trial was set to begin, the judge told Tiwari and his lawyer the jury was ready to go, but there was no courtroom to hear the case – not in Brampton, Toronto, Kitchener, Orangeville or Milton, Ont.

“Now I am stuck. There is no hope. I do not believe it will happen,” Tiwari said in a recent telephone interview, sucking tears. “First the medical system released Prashant, now we went to court where the justice system released us.”

Delays in Ontario courts are a serious problem. The province’s general auditor rejected the plodding system in a scathing report last month, and the government is trying to address it.

However, lawyers say a ruling by the Supreme Court of Canada designed to expedite criminal cases – the so-called “Jordan ruling” – has had a limiting effect on civil cases.

In 2016, the country’s highest court imposed specific time limits for criminal cases that, if exceeded, would result in charges being filed for violating an accused’s constitutional right to a timely trial.

“The problem is Jordan’s rule – criminal cases advance over civil cases,” Tiwari’s lawyer Michael Smitiuch said.

“We are regularly annoying and it is wrong. There should be some recognition that cases such as wrongful death cases should also take precedence.”

Civil cases and serious criminal cases are intrinsically linked because they are both heard in the Ontario Supreme Court of Justice, along with some family cases. The same judges, staff members and courtrooms are used for all three, explained Laura Hillyer, the president-elect of the Ontario Bar Association.

She said long delays in civil matters are a problem throughout the province, but especially in urban areas. The long-term problem is exacerbated by Jordan’s decision, she said.

“Courts are an essential part of our democracy, but if you can’t access the court to resolve the dispute, what do you think you can do? You still have the dispute,” Hillyer said.

“It erodes an essential part of our democracy.”

According to the auditor general’s report, there were 74,816 civil cases received in 2018/19, and 37,601 cases dismissed at that time; five years ago, there were 75,719 cases accepted and 43,796 cases dismissed.

The Attorney General’s ministry said it is working on ways to “address delays and backlogs in the justice system”.

On Jan. 1, the province introduced a “simplified procedure” for civil claims between $ 35,000 and $ 200,000, and a jury is no longer an option for those cases. The province also increased the court limit on small claims to $ 35,000.

“We have made changes to simplify civil court processes and reduce costs and delays in civil cases to allow more resources to be applied to other pressing matters,” ministry spokesman Brian Gray said in an email.

For Rakesh Tiwari, those changes are pointless.

On June 16, 2014, Prashant Tiwari went to his father after deliberately cutting his neck and chest.

“Dad, I need help,” Rakesh tells Prashant.

Rakesh Tiwari took his son to Brampton Civic Hospital, where doctors tightened his neck and chest. Prashant voluntarily admitted himself to the hospital’s secure psychiatric unit, his father said, and was kept under close watch.

After 10 days of treatment, doctors thought the new Tiwari had improved enough to plan a transfer to an unsafe psychiatric unit, according to the statement of claim. But while inside the safe unit, Prashant Tiwari remained disobedient for nearly three hours. During that time he went to the shower and hung himself.

William Osler Health System said in a statement that “through surveillance and error, surveillance policy was not followed.” However, the hospital said it is not responsible for Tiwari’s death because it provided reasonable hospital and nursing care.

“The Osler community has been deeply affected by this tragedy. We have and continue to extend our sincere condolences for the loss of the Tiwari family, ”hospital spokesman Donna Harris said.

“Since the case is before the courts, and regarding patient privacy, we are unable to discuss the matter further.”

Rakesh Tiwari said until he finished his day in court, “There will always be a feeling that I failed him as a father.”

“I don’t know what I could have done except take him to the hospital,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 20, 2020.

advertisement