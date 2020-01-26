advertisement

BEIRUT – Syrian government forces have taken control of several cities in the northwestern province of Idlib, a war monitor and Syrian state media reported, amid a renewed push by President Bashar al-Assad to capture the last rebel stronghold.

Hundreds of thousands of people have fled Idlib in recent weeks amid accelerated attacks by Russian and Syrian forces aimed at clearing the opposition from its latest reprint after nearly nine years of civil war.

The Syrian Observatory, a war monitor, said Sunday that six towns in the village of Idlib had fallen on Syrian government forces in the last 24 hours.

advertisement

The Observatory said the advance of the government, backed by heavy Russian airstrikes, has brought Assad forces to the outskirts of Maarat al-Numan, an urban strategic center about 33km (20 miles) south of the city of Idlib on a highway that links Damascus with Aleppo.

The deepest push into rebel-held territory came despite an agreement between Turkey and Russia, which backed opposing sides in the conflict, for a January 12 ceasefire.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that about 400,000 people from Idlib province were moving to the Turkish border as a result of the increase in violence.

Turkey, which has a presence in the area and has been seen by many civilians as a defender against Russian attacks, already expects more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees and fears that millions more may cross the border.

Moscow and Damascus say they are fighting jihadist militants who have stepped up attacks on civilians in the northern Aleppo city of Syria, but rescue workers and rights groups say air strikes have hit civilian areas including hospitals and schools.

“The military response will not be limited to the origin of attacks by armed terrorist organizations and will include destructive field operations that will not cease until the remnants of armed terrorism are destroyed,” a military source was quoted as saying by the state agency. of SANA news.

(Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous, Eric Knecht, Khalil Ashawi, Editing by William Maclean)

advertisement