Buddy Boeheim, son of Siracuse coach Jim Boeheim, scored nine of his 14 points during overtime to lead the Orange to a 63-55 win over No. 18 Virginia in an ACC game Saturday in Charlottesville, Va.

After Virginia’s Mamadi Diakite made a plan to open the overtime, Sirakuse made three consecutive pointers, intercepted by Boeheim’s shot with 3:21 remaining. Eliaah Hughes and Joseph Girard III had the other 3 points while the Orange led 52-45.

Boeheim later beat the shot clock with a 30-yard 3-pointer that put in money to put Siracuse ahead 57-49 with 1:19 left.

Girard led the Orange (9-7, 2-3 ACC) with 19 points, while Hughes added 18 points and nine rebounds.

Syracuse shot 85.7 percent from the field during office hours, including 5 of 6 from the 3-point range. The Orange, who shot 32.8 percent for the game, scored 20 points in the OT after producing 19 in the second half.

Jay Huff led Virginia (11-4, 3-2) with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Kihei Clark added 13 points and nine assists while Diakite had 13 points.

Two free throws by Clark with 1:19 left in regulation tied the game at 43.

Hughes missed a jump shot and Siracuse held the ball in the offensive line of Marek Dolezaj. After a timeout stop, Hughes missed a 3-pointer with 33 seconds left. Clark then lost a 3-goaler with six seconds left and another shot could not be taken after a scramble for the ball.

Siracuse avenged a 48-34 season loss to Virginia at home on Nov. 6.

Virginia shot 31.3 percent from the field and turned the ball over 15 times.

The Cavaliers had a 35-30 lead in the second half before enduring a seven-minute scoring drought.

