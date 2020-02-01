advertisement

Kobe Bryant’s death shook the world. Now Sylvester Stallone has swapped in among the myriad of honors – he said the basketball legend should get a statue next to Rocky in Philadelphia.

On January 26, 41-year-old Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

While the late icon never played for the Philadelphia 76ers, he grew up in town and attended Lower Merion High School. To honor the Los Angeles Lakers player, people think he should have a statue next to Rocky’s – and Stallone agrees.

When Sylvester posed for photographers and reporters, TMZ asked the Rambo star if he thought the NBA legend should get a place next to Rocky in Philly. He replied: “Absolutely.”

It is only one of the touching feelings that resulted from the loss of the sport icon when people around the world pay their tributes online.

Vanessa Bryant, the player’s wife, has since launched the MambaOnThree Fund, a fundraiser launched by the Mamba Sports Foundation to support other grieving families.

Vanessa wrote on Instagram just a few days after the crash:

My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who have shown support and love in this terrible time. Thank you for all prayers. We definitely need it.

We are devastated by the sudden loss of my esteemed husband Kobe – the amazing father of our children. and my beautiful, sweet Gianna – a loving, thoughtful and wonderful daughter and wonderful sister of Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

We are also devastated for the families who lost their relatives on Sunday, and we share their grief very closely.

On Friday, January 31, the Los Angeles Lakers played the Portland Trail Blazers in their first game since Bryant’s loss. While they may have lost, the night will be remembered for the heartwarming honors for their lost player – especially in a poignant speech by LeBron James.

Before the game, James said:

This is a celebration of the 20 years of blood, sweat, tears, collapsed body, getting up, sitting, the whole, the countless hours, the determination to be as big as possible. Tonight we’re celebrating the child who came here at 18, retired at 38 and probably became the best father we’ve seen in the past three years.

More than three million people have also signed a petition asking the NBA to “immortalize” Bryant in the form of a new logo.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak to someone in confidence, contact Cruse Bereavement Care on the national hotline at 0808 808 1677.

