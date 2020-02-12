Sylvester Stallone became the joker in a playful Instagram post.

Stallone wrote in the photo: “One way to stay in shape is to put your dessert on your face instead of your stomach.”

But the bigger question is asked in the video: “Who did it better, Joaquin Phoenix or Sly?”

Sly Stallone may have a bit of fun joking with his dessert, but he has a lot to do.

It was recently announced that he will be starring in the upcoming Michael Bay film Little America.

The film takes place in a dystopian future in which America has become a war zone. Sly plays a former Army Ranger hired by a billionaire to find his daughter.

Sly will grapple with a dystopian Hong Kong that is now called Little America, as many American refugees have settled there after the chaos in the United States.

Sly is also working on his upcoming dark superhero film Samaritan, which is expected to be released on December 11, 2020. The film follows a boy looking for a mythical superhero who disappeared over 20 years ago.

Sly also got into the comic game with Bane makers Chuck Dixon and Graham Nolan.

New consumption project by Sylvester Stallone and the creators of Bane Chuck Dixon and Graham Nolan

The trio is working with YouTuber and the comic book creator Richard C. Meyer on a new expendables project that is located between the second and third films.

The comic book titled The Expendables Go To Hell has currently raised USD 112,142 from 1,428 supporters on IndieGoGo.

As early as 2018, it was reported that Stallone was also working on the adaptation of Chuck Dixon’s Levon Cade novel series through his company Balboa Productions.

See also: Chuck Dixon’s Levon Cade receives TV adaptation from Sylvester Stallone!

Balboa Productions also worked on the adaptation of James Byron Huggins’ Hunter novel and Michael McGowan and Ralph Pezzullo’s Ghost: My Thirty Years as an FBI undercover agent.

They are also working on turning Charles Sailor’s novel “Second Son” into a television series.

Eventually, Stallone’s action drama The International got a put pilot at CBS with Dolph Lundgren. The series plays Lundgren and is directed by Stallone. Deadline describes Lundgren’s character as a “covert one-man black ops team working for the United States to find asymmetrical solutions to the world’s most delicate and complex problems.”

Needless to say, Stallone is pretty busy, but still has time to have some fun and turn into the joker.

What do you think of Stallones Joker?

