If you had a good Christmas and suddenly got inspired to find a property with a high price, Sydney is the place for you.

With the best natural harbor in the world and glamorous beaches, Sydney is full of perfect vantage points to build incredible trophy houses.

This creates the perfect recipe for selling these Harbor City homes for up to $ 100 million.

With a wide selection of beaches in the north to the secret locations on the north coast and the glamor and glamor of the eastern suburbs – here are five of the best trophy houses you can currently buy for money:

Point Piper – $ 50 million

The all-new five-bedroom, six-bathroom trophy house designed by environmental attorney Sarah Cooke at 1 Wingadal Pl offers some of the best prospects you can currently buy for money.

Adjacent to the house, for which Aussie Home Loans boss John Symond lowered $ 100 million in 2017, is the 961-square-foot house with five bedrooms, multiple living areas, two kitchens, a pool, and direct access to the harbor.

“The house is one of three on the street and the only one that can ever be offered for sale for less than $ 100 million,” said Raine and Horne’s Luke Hogan at the time of the listing.

The listing agents for the new Wingadal Pl offering are Raine and Hornes Alex Lyons and Luke Hogan.

Vaucluse – $ 60 million

A Vaucluse Trophy House at Wentworth Road 38a with seven bedrooms, three kitchens, two internal elevators, and a 20-car garage could be yours for $ 60 million.

This happened after the Wentworth courier reported that an offer for $ 60 million was rejected in August.

It offers great views of Sydney Harbor, the bridge and the Opera House, as well as a home theater, gym and two swimming pools. There’s even an event center on the property because we all need one, don’t we?

Ganeden is a massive limestone complex on a 2400 m² slope that belongs to the leading business lawyer John Landerer.

It has a double facade facing Vaucluse Road and well-tended gardens by the well-known Australian landscape architect Paul Bangay.

It is listed on Michael Pallier of Sydney Sotheby’s International Realty.

Mosman – $ 30 million

Real estate on the north side of Sydney Harbor is not nearly as expensive as the east. However, this does not mean that the quality is no lower.

This waterfront gem on Rosherville Rd in Mosman is in the suburb’s Golden Triangle and features a flat lawn on the waterfront and views of Chinamans Beach.

Known as Danieli, the villa’s landmark is located in a double block of just under 1500 square meters and is one of only a small handful that have a boat shed and a deep water jetty.

The stunning mansion has a wood-clad home theater, a basement with tasting room, a gym at the harbor, and two commercial-style laundries.

CoreLogic records that the house at Rosherville Rd is owned by Louise Fussell, the wife of British private equity investor Thomas Fussell, who co-founded Fast Search, a business intelligence software company, in 1997.

It was the last advertised price guide for $ 30 million and is sold by Ray White Lower North Shore along with Geoff Smith and Richard Harding.

Newport – $ 20 million

This stunning house on the northern beaches is sold by supermodel Jennifer Hawkins and husband Jake Wall.

The property had been her dream project and the couple had been involved in everything from planning to construction.

The house is on four levels with a view of Pittwater and was designed by architect Koichi Takada, who designed his former home in North Curl Curl.

The 3360 m² property named Casa Paloma on Prince Alfred Pde has a private beach, five bedrooms, an indoor elevator, its own gym and a home theater. There is also an infinity pool and a fire pit on the beach.

The walk-in closet in the master bedroom is also incredible.

It is listed on Christie’s International Agent Ken Jacobs.

Vaucluse – $ 55 million

Sydney waterfront addresses don’t get much hotter than this. The Vass family sells their nearly 33-year-old seven-bedroom house on Coolong Road for $ 55 million.

It sits on a 2,000-square-foot block and has seven bathrooms, a six-car garage, a tennis court, a pool, and breathtaking views of North Head and Watsons Bay.

There is also a self-contained unit next to the garage. Another entertainment wing on the lower garden level and a kitchen in the boathouse.

If that’s not enough action, there is also a workshop, a cellar, a bar and a rumpus room.

It is listed with Peter Anderson or Ken Jacobs, Christies International Real Estate.

