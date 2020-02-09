advertisement

Rivers swell and dams rise in areas in New South Wales and southern Queensland after hundreds of millimeters of rain fell in less than 24 hours.

The Warragamba Dam, the main water source in Sydney, rose to 61.8 percent on Monday morning and rose nearly 20 percent last week.

It was dangerously close to its lowest level of 33.4 percent, recorded in 2007 at the height of the millennium drought.

It is now 0.4 percent above the capacity it had at the same time last year, and is expected to be even higher and may fill up to 70 percent by the end of the week.

Almost all other dams in the Greater Sydney region are expected to either fill up or overflow.

The Warragamba Dam can store just over two million megaliters and currently holds about 1.25 million.

The next largest dam in the Greater Sydney region is the Avon Dam west of Wollongong, which now has more than 80 percent of its 146,700 ml capacity after rising 36.1 percent in the past week.

The Tallowah Dam northwest of Nowra was bone dry a week ago, but was now completely filled with 21,800 ml flowing into the dam within a week.

media_camera Heavy rains have caused flash floods in some areas, but are helping to restore dam levels that were near historic lows. Picture: Monique Harmer

Level 2 water bans were introduced in December last year for Sydney, the Blue Mountains and Illawarra when the combined water level was around 45 percent.

Against the NSW water minister Melinda Pavey it is still decided whether the restrictions should be lifted.

In Queensland, the dam with almost 500,000 ML in Wivenhoe and the dam with almost 250,000 ML in nearby Somerset are now 42.8 percent and 65.8 percent, respectively.

Several smaller dams in southeast Queensland spill over, including Enoggera in western Brisbane.

According to SEQ Water, the dam values ​​for the entire network this morning were 57.7 percent.

Currently, water restrictions apply only to the Scenic Rim Regional Council southwest of Brisbane.

Significant falls in areas affected by bush fires have also helped extinguish flames, including the Currowan fire, which burned nearly half a million hectares and destroyed 312 homes while burning for 74 days.

On Monday, the system that brought torrential rain to Sydney will head south towards the ACT and south coast. Heavy rain is still predicted in the capital of NSW and there is a risk of severe storms.

media_cameraMultiple streets around Sydney were closed due to flash floods. Picture: Tim Pascoe

The highest falls in NSW in the past 24 hours were southwest of Sydney and in Illawarra.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Robertson received the most rain at 390 mm, followed by Oakdale (306 mm), Ingleburn (245 mm), Peakhurst (225 mm), Holsworthy (224 mm) and Nowra (200 mm).

The heavy rain in NSW on Sunday also hit Qld in the later stages of last week.

Last week there was 407 mm of rain in the Noosa area, 402 mm on Stradbroke Island and 374 mm on Coolangatta.

While the totals were lower, the rain also brought some relief to areas in NSW that have suffered from intense and persistent drought.

Areas south of Walgett recorded 102 mm on Sunday.

Tamworth (56 mm), Glen Innes (55 mm) and Tenterfield (56 mm) are among those who saw significant falls on Sunday.

Much of NSW and the southern Qld were affected by the drought, which was not supported by Australia’s hottest and driest year since history began in 2019.

Originally published as the Sydney Dam levels rise after flooding

