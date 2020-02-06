advertisement

The heavy rain that drenched the east of New South Wales caused chaos in Sydney this morning as flash floods flooded road closures and offices.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a storm warning on Friday morning, which stretches along the coast from the south of Wollongong to Lismore in the north.

Sydney had its wettest time since March last year with 70mm falling on the CBD overnight.

media_cameraThe rain caused traffic chaos for commuters this morning. Image: Brendon Thorne / Getty Images

More rain fell in six hours than in the past three months combined.

The state emergency services (SES) in NSW have received around 215 calls for help since midnight and more than 500 since the rain started on Wednesday.

A number of streets around Sydney were closed this morning due to flooding and resulted in very heavy traffic across the city.

And it’s not just the traffic that was hit by the rain. The pictures show an office in the city center, which is completely flooded due to the wet weather.

media_cameraA flooded office in Sydney’s business district this morning. Image: delivery

If the Bureau of Meteorology’s upper rain forecast is correct, Sydney could see nearly 400 mm of rain next week. That is more than three months of rainfall in a week.

There is more to come.

Originally published as Roads, offices in Sydney flooded with downpour

