The dam levels in the Greater Sydney area increased by more than 20 percentage points during heavy rainfalls over the weekend. The water is enough for 150,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools that flow into the Warragamba dam.

Sydney, the Central Coast and the Blue Mountains were drenched after receiving between 200mm and 400mm of rain from Friday at 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, with additional rain on Monday and during the week.

The Bureau of Meteorology suggested on Sunday that Sydney has had no such rain since the new millennium.

Water NSW data on Monday morning showed that Sydney’s dam reading was 64.2 percent, after 41.9 percent in seven days.

The Warragamba Dam resumed one year of water in one weekend. At 10:30 a.m. on Monday, it rose by 17.7 percentage points to 60.7 percent. Around 360,000 megaliters of water flowed into the dam – almost 150,000 swimming pools.

The dam was 61.4 percent full at this time last year.

A statement by Water NSW on Sunday said the ashes and debris from the last bush fires in the Warragamba area would not affect water quality.

Two mud curtains catch the ashes flowing away.

“Although it is likely that some ash and dirt has got into the upper reaches of the Warragamba system, it has no impact on the water quality that is provided for treatment. Surface residues are avoided by sucking off water as a precaution from a depth of 30 m, ”said WaterNSW in a statement.

The Prospect Dam is over 90 percent full, while the Woronora Dam in southern Sydney is almost 60 percent full and jumps 25 percentage points.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast more difficult weather conditions for Monday. Heavy rains, strong winds and harmful surf are possible along the entire coast of NSW and in the southern inland of NSW.

Flash floods are still possible in several regions of New South Wales, including Sydney.

NSW drenched with extraordinary heavy rain

The NSW coast has had “extraordinarily” high rainfall, with Sydney experiencing the heaviest wetness in up to three decades.

The rain was coupled with strong, stormy winds that had hit the east coast since Wednesday, which led to fallen trees and strong waves.

Acting manager of the NSW Bureau of Meteorology, Jane Golding, said the weather and its impact on the state mimicked a low on the east coast.

“There has been exceptionally high rainfall across the New South Wales coast last week,” she told reporters in Sydney on Monday.

In some areas, up to 700 mm of precipitation has fallen since Wednesday, including Robertson in the southern highlands, where 698 mm of rain fell – 500 mm of which fell over the weekend alone.

Pottsville in the northern river region was hit by almost 605 mm of rain, while the middle plateaus have decreased 631 mm since Wednesday.

The rain has hit parts of drought-stricken New South Wales, including the northwest slopes, where up to 100 mm of rain has fallen in recent days.

“This is more rain than in a few years,” said Golding.

While the rain was welcomed by many drought-hit communities, Golding said that follow-on rain was needed to make a difference.

According to Golding, Sydney has had the highest multi-day rainfall since February 1990.

Strong winds have also wreaked havoc on the coast, where waves up to 10 m high and high tide caused great flooding and erosion.

Residents near the Narrabeen lagoon in northern Sydney were evacuated overnight after warnings of severe flooding. It is safe to return now.

Four people were hospitalized on Sunday afternoon after a tree fell on their car in Sydney’s central business district. A 16-year-old boy was treated for broken ribs after being trapped between rubble in the Hunter’s Allyn River.

Water from the Georges River also flooded Milperra and Liverpool in western Sydney on Monday, the state emergency service in New South Wales said.

Milperra river levels are now higher than during the 1988 flood, and large floods affect other areas such as Warwick Farm and Chipping Norton.

Utilities are pushing to restore power in crowded regions. More than 85,000 Ausgrid customers – mainly in Northern Sydney and on the NSW Central Coast – have no electricity on Monday afternoon.

Endeavor Energy has more than 16,000 customers without electricity.

The NSW SES responded to approximately 10,000 calls for help and conducted several rescue operations for people who were held captive by rising rivers and floods.

The weather has also caused major disruption to the streets and public transport in Sydney. According to Howard Collins, Chief Operating Officer of Transport for NSW, most of the services were affected.

A major landslide in Leura has blocked the Blue Mountains line west of Springwood to Bathurst and is expected to be blocked for several days, he added.

The rain on Monday moved to the state’s south coast, where up to 150 mm had fallen and headed towards Victoria.

Heavy thunderstorms are expected to wreak havoc and provide heavy rainfall throughout much of NSW during the week.

