advertisement

“My name is Daniel Abdallah, I have a wife, Leila, and six beautiful children with whom I have been blessed. I lost three of my children yesterday.”

At around 8:00 p.m. local time on Saturday, February 1, Antony, 13, Angelina, 12, and nine-year-old Sienna went walking to buy ice cream in Oatlands, Sydney, when a four-wheel drive climbed the footpath and met her.

advertisement

All three of Abdallah’s children were tragically killed in the collision, along with sibling cousin Veronique Sakr, 11. When the father spoke of the terrible loss, he said he was deaf.

You can watch a video of Abdallah’s statement after the following incident:

Other injuries were reported from the crash: Abdallah’s 11-year-old son was taken to a hospital, where he is in a serious but stable condition. Two other girls aged 10 and 13 suffered minor injuries (the injured children were also cousins). ,

I don’t know what to say. I am deaf, I probably feel that way right now. I just want to say, please, driver, be careful. These children just walked innocently, enjoyed each other’s company … and this morning I woke up and lost three children.

Antony is 13, a very pretty boy. He loved basketball. He woke up this morning and said, “We’re going to play this game for Kobe (Bryant).” Angelina, she was my MLH, my little helper. Everything I needed, she had my back. Sienna, she was my little diva, my little actress. You went to a better place.

He added that all of the children who were killed and injured in the incident were related. “They all came to babysit. I told them to go for a walk, stay together, you should be fine. Give them some independence. That’s one in a million. They just went on the footpath, “he said.

29-year-old Samuel William Davidson failed an alcohol test at the scene of the accident and was three times above the limit applicable in Australia. Since then, he has been arrested and charged with four homicides. Dangerous driving leads to death, dangerous driving to serious bodily harm, negligent driving, drunk driving and other crimes.

The case was heard today, February 2, at the Parramatta court, where Davidson did not appear, and he did not request bail – which was officially refused by judge John McIntosh. He is due to appear in court on April 2.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak to someone in confidence, contact Cruse Bereavement Care on the national hotline at 0808 808 1677.

u003c / div n u003cp u003cstrong u003c Helen Oakley said to u003cem u003ca href = “https: //www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-australia-51346637 ” target = “_ blank “rel = ” noopener noreferrer nofollow “> BBC News “: “” “” “” “” “” “” “” “” “” “” “” “” “” “” “” “Koalas are dead there. Mothers killed and their little babies. Australia should be ashamed of it. We need help. U003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cp> While the timber companies involved apparently claimed to have followed the required protocol regarding the koalas, not everything was done to protect the animals. u003c / p n u003cdiv class = “Media Credit Container Alignment ” style = “width: 537px “> u003cimg class = “wp-image-754391 size-full ” src = “https: //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Koala.png” alt = “Koalas found dead or injured on Australian wood plantation” width = “527” height = “670” srcset = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Koala.png 527w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/ wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Koala-368×468.png 368w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Koala-275×350.png 275w, https: // www.unilad.co.uk/wp -content / uploads / 2020/02 / Koala-217×276.png 217w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Koala-434×552 .png 434w “sizes =” (max -width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/>” u003cspan class = “media-credit”> Animals Australia / Twitter u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> Animals Australia indicated that there were various violations of the law , including the Animal Welfare Prevention Act “As many of these precious animals as possible”. u003c / p> n u003cp> We hope that the poor koalas will do justice. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cem> If you have a story you would like to share, please send it to UNILAD via story@unilad.com u003c / em> u003c / p> n ” , “publishedAt”: “2020-02-02T14: 28: 48”, “publishedAtUTC”: “2020- 02-02T14: 28: 48Z”, “updatedAt”: “2020-02-02T15: 45: 32″, ” updatedAtUTC “:” 2020-02-02T15: 45: 32Z “,” author “: {” type “:” id “,” generated “: true,” id “:” $ Article: 754364.author “,” typename ” : “Author”}, “categories”: ({“type”: “id”, “generated”: true, “id”: “Article: 754364.categories.0”, “typename”: “Category”}, { “type”: “id”, “generated”: true, “id”: “Article: 754364.categories .1”, “typename”: “Category”}), “featuredImage”: “https: //www.unilad .co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / koalas-killed.jpg “,” featuredVideo “: null,” breaking “: null,” __ typename “:” Article “},” $ Article: 754364. author “: {” name “:” Niamh Shackleton “,” avatar “:” https: // www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Niamh-Shackleton.png”,”__typename ” ” Author “}” Article: 754364.categories.0 “: {” name “:” Animals “,” slug “:” animals “,” __ typename “:” Category “},” Article: 754364.categories.1 “: {“name”: “News”, “slug”: “news”, “__ typename”: “Category”}, “Article: 754337”: {“id”: “754337”, “staticLink”: “https: / /www.unilad.co.uk/life/north-dakota-man-literally-knocked- off-his-feet-after-finding-out-his-watch-is-worth-400000 / “,” title “:” North Dakota Man literally knocked off his feet after his watch was found to be worth $ 400,000 “,” summary “:” u003cp> David’s watch may be worth more than $ 400,000, but you can’t get his reaction with one Charge price. Most people’s houses are full of frills and strange things from days gone by. You could just think of it as garbage lying around taking up space – but it could be serious money making. Just look u003ca href = “https://www.unilad.de/life/north-dakota-man-literally-knocked-off-his-feet-after-finding-out-his-watch-is- worth -400000 / “title =” Read more “> … u003c / a> u003c / p> n”, “body”: ” u003cdiv class =” media-credit-container alignnone “style =” width: 1210px “>” wp-image-754356 size-full “src =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02 / Man-Knocked-Off-HISFeet-By- Watch-Value-Antiques-Roadshow.jpg “alt =” North Dakota You literally tore your feet off after finding out that your watch was worth $ 400,000 “width =” 1200 “height =” 630 “srcset = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Man-Knocked-Off-HISFeet-By-Watch- Value-Antiques-Roadshow.jpg 1200w, https: // www. unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Man-Knocked-Off-HISFeet-By-Watch-Value-Antiques-Roadshow -702×369.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Man Knocked-off HISFeet-By-Watch value Antiques-Roadsho W 524×275. jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-conte nt / uploads / 2020/02 / Man-Knocked-Off-His-Feet-By-Watch-Wert-Antiques-Roadshow-414×217.jpg 414w , https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads /2020/02/Man-Knocked-Off-His-Feet-By-Watch-Value-Antiques-Roadshow-828×435.jpg 828w, https: //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/ 02 / Man-Knocked-Off-His-Feet-By-Watch-Wert-Antiques-Roadshow-667×350.jpg 667w “Sizes =” (maximum Width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = ” media-credit “> Vermont PBS u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> u003cstrong> David’s watch may be over US $ 400,000 Worth dollars, but you can’t put a price on his reaction. Most houses are full of frills and strange things from days gone by. Maybe you see it as garbage, lying around and taking up space – but it could be serious money to make. U003c / p> n u003cp> Look Just look at this gentleman who keeps a watch in pristine condition to learn more than 45 years. It only cost a few hundred dollars in 1974 – but its value literally blew it away. U003c / p> n u003cp> u003cstrong> You can check his brilliant response in the following video: u003c / strong> u003c / p> n u003ciframe width = “100%” min-width = “560” height = “360” frameBorder = “0” class = “brightcove-iframe” src = “// www.unilad.co.uk/frames/brightcove-iframe.html? videoId = 6129020069001” Allow full-screen Webkit full-screen Mozallow -Fullscreen> u003c / iframe> n u003cp> The man known only as David took his trusty Rolex to the US version of u003ca href = “https: //youtu.be/b9Y4bmbh1KY ” target = “_ blank ” rel = “noopener noreferrer nofollow “> u003cem> Antiques Roadshow u003c / em> u003c / a>, which had stopped for that day in West Fargo, North Dakota. He had bought the watch in 1974 for $ 345.97 when he was with the Air Force, with a 10% discount – about a month of military wages. After getting the watch, he felt it was nice to take it in salt water – so instead he locked it in a safe and only took it out two or three times to check it. As Peter Planes, the show’s appraiser, took a look at the clock. It was clear that this was not an ordinary timepiece – this was a Rolex Oyster Cosmograph. u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “media- credit-container alignnone” style = “width: 1286px”> “u003cimg class =” wp-image-754361 size-full “src =” https: // www .unilad.co.uk / wp- content / uploads / 2020/02 / Rolex-Oyster-Antiques-Roadshow.png “alt = ” Rolex Oyster Antiques-Roadshow “width = ” 1276 “height = ” 634 “srcset = ” https: / /www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Rolex-Oyster-Antiques-Roadshow.png 1276w, https://www.unilad.co. uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Rolex-Oyster-Antique s-Roadshow-702×349.png 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Rolex- Oyster-Antiques-Roadshow-524×260.png 524w, https: // www. unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Rolex-Oyster-Antiques-Roadshow-414×206.png 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02 /Rolex-Oyster-Antiques-Roadshow-828×411.png 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Rolex-Oyster-Antiques-Roadshow-704×350.png 704w ” Sizes = “(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” /> u003cspan class = “media-credit “> Vermont PBS u003c / span u003c / div n u003cp> as well as together with the guarantee papers, the original brochure and the box in which the watch came, and two receipts, it was in perfect condition, similar to a model worn by Paul Newman in the 1969 movie “Winning,” which made it a popular choice for collectors. Airplanes said: “It’s absolutely fabulous.” It’s one of Paul Newman’s rarest models, and under these circumstances I don’t think there is a better model in the world. ‘ U003c / p> n u003cp > While he is a watch like di Originally, it was estimated at $ 400,000. David fell to the floor in surprise. Planes wasn’t ready yet. Given its good condition, the value is likely to be between $ 500,000 and $ 700,000. All David could say was, “You gotta be kidding me.” Class = “media-credit-container alignnone” style = “width: 1286px”> “u003cimg class =” size-full wp-image-754359 “src =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content /uploads/2020/02/David-Antiques-Roadshow-Rolex.png “” alt = “David Antiques Roadshow Rolex” width = “1276” height = “709” srcset = “https://www.unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 /David-Antiques-Roadshow-Rolex.png 1276w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/David-Antiques-Roadshow- Rolex-702×390.png 702w, https: / /www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/David-Antiques-Roadshow-Rolex-524×291.png 524w, https: //www.unilad. co.uk/wp-content/uploads/ 2020/02 / David-Antiques-Roadshow-Rolex-414×230.png 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/David -Antiques-Roadshow-Rolex-828×460.png 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/David-Antiques-Roadshow-Rolex-630×350.png 630w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw 728px “/> u003cspan class = ” media-credit “> Vermont PBS u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> u003cstrong> Marsha Bemko, the show’s executive producer, said in a statement: u003c / strong> u003c / p> n u003cblockquote> u003cp> This assessment is correct the road show trifecta: an extremely rare object, a personal background story that illuminates the history of our country, and a fantastic response from the guests. For the first time we had a guest who was so overwhelmed by the valuation of his sweetheart that he fell to the floor in surprise. But don’t worry, he’ll get back to work to complete the evaluation! U003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cp> No update has been released on whether David has put the Rolex up for auction or if he is passing the value on, it increases a little more. I think I wonder how valuable my Spider-Man watch is … if you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via href = “mailto: story@unilad.com” target = ” _ blank “rel =” nofollow “> story@unilad.com u003c / a> u003c / em> u003c / p> n”, “publishedAt”: “2020-02-02T13: 43: 15″, ” publishedAtUTC “:” 2020-02-02T13: 43: 15Z “,” updatedAt “:” 2020-02-02T13: 43: 15 “,” updatedAtUTC “:” 2020-02-02T13: 43: 15Z “,” author ” : {“type”: “id”, “generated”: true, “id”: “$ Article: 754337.author”, “typename”: “Author”}, “categories”: ({“type”: “id “,” generated “: true,” id “:” Article: 754337.categories.0 “,” typename “:” Category “}),” featuredImage “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp -content / uploads / 2020/02 / Man-Knocked-Off-HISFeet-By-Watch-Value-Antiques-Roadshow .jpg “,” featuredVideo “: null,” breaking “: null,” __ typename “:” Article ” }, “$ Article: 754337.author”: {“name”: “Cameron Frew”, “avatar”: “https: //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-cont ent / uploads / 2020/01 / Cameron-Frew.png “,” __typename “:” Author “},” Article: 754337.cate gories.0 “: {” name “:” Life “,” slug “:” life “,” __ typename “:” Category “},” Article: 754333 “: {” id “:” 754333 “,” staticLink “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/animals/chunky-owl- rescued-by-suffolk-sanctuary-after-being-too-fat-to-fly / “,” title “:” Chunky Owl Rescued By Suffolk Sanctuary After Being Too Fat To Fly “,” Summary “:” u003cp> Wenn You hear stories of chunky animals, I’m certainly not the only one who immediately thinks of fat cats and chubby puppies. However, it turns out that birds can also become overweight. For example, Plump the Owl was discovered in a trench by Suffolk Owl Sanctuary, and the feathered friend was sadly referred to as u003ca href = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/animals/chunky-owl-rescued -Suffolk-Sanctuary-after-one-is-too-fat-to-fly / “title =” Read more “> … u003c / a> u003c / p> n”, “body” : “” media-credit-container alignnone “style =” width: 1210px “>” u003cimg class = “wp-image-754346 size-full” src = “https: // www. unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/chubby_owl_thumb_.jpg “alt = ” Lumpy owl saved by Suffolk Sanctuary after being too fat to fly “width = ” 1200 “height = ” 630 “srcset = ” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/chubby_owl_thumb_.jpg 1200w, https://www.unilad.co .uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / chubby_owl_thumb_-702×369.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/chubby_owl_thumb_-524×275.jpg 524w, https : //www.unilad. co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/chubby_owl_thumb_-414×217.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploa ds / 2020/02 / chubby_owl_thumb_-828×435.jpg 828w , https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/chubby_owl_thumb_-667×350.jpg 667w “sizes = ” (max- width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = “Media Loan “> Suffolk Owl Sanctuary / Facebook u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> u003cstrong> If you hear stories of a chunky animal I am certainly not the only one who will immediately fat cats and chubby puppies thinks, but it turns out that birds can also become overweight. For example, the owl was discovered in a trench by Suffolk Owl Sanctuary and the feathered friend was unfortunately described as too fat to fly n u003cp > Even though it is not uncommon for cats and dogs to end up being “chonky”, the owl sanctuary said it was “extremely unusual” for the bird to be so overwhelming became lawful. u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “media-credit-container alignnone” style = “width: 970px”> “wp-image-754342 size-full” src = “https://www.unilad.co. de / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / 83537075_2999099033442746_6310275253905915904_o.jpg “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/83537075_2999099033442746_6310275253905915904_il .co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / 83537075_2999099033442746_6310275253905915904_o-140×140.jpg 140w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/83537075_299909909044425_3_6106756_610650 468w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/83537075_2999099033442746_6310275253905915904_o-350×350.jpg 350w, https: // www. content / uploads / 2020/02 / 83537075_2999099033442746_6310275253905915904_o-276×276.jpg 276w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/83537075_2999099033442746_631027528xx_: 100275225×75) > u003cspan class = “Media balance “> Suffolk Owl Sanctuary / Facebook u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> The beautiful plump, called In the sanctuary, it weighed a whopping 245 g when it was found is about a third heavier than birds that were supposed to be that big and old. She didn’t seem to be able to fly because fat had gathered around her body. I feel plump. U003c / p> n u003cp > u003ca href = “https://www.owl-help.org.uk/ ” target = “_ blank ” rel = “noopener noreferrer nofollow “> Suffolk Owl Sanctuary “then took over Plump her wing (sorry, not sorry) and put the bird on a strict diet to help her move a few pounds. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cstrong u003ca href = “https://www.facebook.com/SuffolkOwlSanctuary/photos/a.121387774547234/2999099020109414/? type = 3 & theater ” target = ” _ blank “rel = ” noopener noreferrer nofollow “> Facebook post “, shared on Wednesday January 29th, the sanctuary said: “This mushy little owl was found in a ditch a few weeks ago. In these cases, we usually assume an injury that prevents the owl from flying – occasionally they get wet, which also causes them to be grounded. So you can imagine our surprise that we found her to be extremely obese in our investigation! When she was weighed, she weighed a little over 245 g (that’s about a third more than a big healthy little owl) and was unable to fly effectively due to the fat build-up around her body. U003c / p> n u003cp> u003c / p> n u003cp> This is extremely unusual for wild birds that get into this state naturally. So we had to investigate some obvious scenarios – the first was that she might have escaped an aviary. Unfortunately, there were no signs of rings or chip identification, and surveys in the surrounding area revealed no evidence. U003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cdiv class = “Media credit container targeting none” style = “width: 670px”> “cimg class =” wp-image-754351 size-full “src = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/ 2020/02 / owl.jpg” alt = “Chubby Owl” width = “660” height = “371” srcset = “https: // www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content /uploads/2020/02/owl.jpg 660w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/owl-524×295.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co .uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / owl-414×233.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020 /02/owl-623×350.jpg 623w “Sizes =” (max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/>” Suffolk Owl Sanctuary / Facebook “/ span>” / div> “After further investigation, the sanctuary of Plumps carried weight returned to “natural obesity” as there was no evidence that the owl “willingly consumed more game feed” than it should have. ” Plump was then put on a strict diet to help her reach a healthy weight and has since been released into the wild. p> n u003cp> Suffolk Owl Sanctuary shared the video in which Plump was released as a ‘little star’. u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “interactive interactive-fb “> n u003cdiv id = “fb-root “> u003c / div> n u003cp> u003cscript async = ” 1 “defer = ” 1 “crossorigin = ” anonymous “src = ” https: // connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v5.0″>u003c/ script> u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “fb-video ” data-href = “https: //www.facebook.com/SuffolkOwlSanctuary/videos/173611247202719/” data width = “500 ” > n u003cblockquote cite = “https://www.facebook.com/SuffolkOwlSanctuary/videos / 173611247202719 /” class = “fb-xfbml-parse-ignore”> “https://www.facebook.com/SuffolkOwlSanctuary / videos / 173611247202719 / “target =” _blank “rel = ” nofollow “> u003c / a u003c / p> n u003cp> Wow … what a little star it turned out to be Is clumsy! Here she is when she is released and flies gracefully into the British countryside with a much healthier and happier weight. Posted by href https://germanyinews.com/ /www.facebook.com/SuffolkOwlSanctuary/ “target = ” _ blank “rel = ” nofollow “> Suffolk Owl Sanctuary u003c / a> on Thursday January 30, 2020 u003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003c / div> n u003c / div> n u003cp> The sanctuary said the bird had been released in the meantime, a lot ” healthier and happier weight “. Well done, plump! u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cem> If you have a story to tell, send it to UNILAD via story@unilad.com u003c / em > u003c / p> n “,” publishedAt “:” 2020-02-02T13: 20: 39 “,” publishedAtUTC “:” 2020-02-02T13: 20: 39Z “,” updatedAt “:” 2020-02 -02T14: 19: 15 “, updatedAtUTC”: “2020-02-02T14: 19: 15Z”, “author”: {“type”: “id”, “generated”: true, “id”: “$ Article: 754333.author “,” typename “:” Author “},” categories “: ({” type “:” id “,” generated “: true,” id “:” Article: 754333.categories.0 “,” typename “:” Category “}),” featuredImage “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/chubby_owl_thumb_.jpg “,” featuredVideo “: null,” breaking “: null,” __typename “:” Article “},” $ Article: 754333.author “: {” name “:” Niamh Shackleton “,” avatar “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/ 2020/01 / Niamh -Shackleton.png “,” __ typename “:” Author “},” Article: 754333.categories.0 “: {” name “:” Animals “,” slug “:” animals “,” __ typename “:” Category “}

advertisement