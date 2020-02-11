advertisement

ZURICH – The Swiss government on Tuesday urged voters to reject a push for a referendum by the right-wing Swiss People’s Party to conclude an agreement with the European Union on the free movement of citizens.

If the move wins a binding vote on May 17 in what is termed Switzerland’s “Brexit moment”, the country risks losing its privileged access to the EU single market that is the lifeblood of the export-led Swiss economy. .

It could also end up hitting neutral Switzerland, which is not an EU member, outside the Schengen system of passport-free travel and the Dublin agreement on handling asylum applications, officials said in a statement ahead of a news conference.

“This will have painful consequences, mainly on security and asylum issues, but also on border traffic and freedom of travel,” the government said.

The referendum split reflects concern with the influx of foreigners. Immigration contributed 55,000 net people last year, when the foreign population stood at 2.1 million, or about a quarter of the total 8.5 million.

Business executives say they need skilled foreign workers, and setting boundaries for EU citizens would violate the free movement agreement that boosts Switzerland’s entry into the single market.

A “guillotine clause” means the termination of free movement would destroy the other pillars in a network of 120 custom-made bilateral pacts, including agreements on mutual recognition of industrial standards, public procurement, agriculture, research and transport with earth and air.

The Eurosceptic People’s Party – the largest in parliament and with two of the seven seats in the federal cabinet – has long fought to gain national control of immigration.

His proposal under the Swiss system of direct democracy will allow one year to negotiate the end of free movement, but the chances of that are practically slim given the EU’s hard line on a policy principle.

The battle of the referendum campaign is a priority for the Swiss government, which has struggled to put relations with the EU around in a new sense.

Brussels wants the Swiss to approve a new treaty that would leave Bern regularly to adopt single market rules and create a more effective platform for resolving disputes.

The Swiss government has been dragging its feet for months as it tries to build consensus on how to proceed, upset Brussels and sparking a dispute over cross-border stock trading.

The treaty was fenced off amid opposition that included the normally pro-European center-left to the anti-EU right. Critics say the pact infringes Switzerland’s sovereignty to the extent that it would never pass through parliament or pass a referendum. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by William Maclean)

