The Swing voters are still silent when the third week of the campaign begins.

This cohort of voters – “the people who don’t say anything,” according to an experienced advertiser with one of the major parties – continues to make candidates guess, but this upcoming crucial week will have a huge impact on who they will support.

There will be two seven-way TV debates – with Claire Byrne on RTÉ One on Monday evening and with Matt Cooper and Ivan Yates on Virgin Media One on Thursday evening – as well as further manifestos and Fine Gael’s efforts to pull the campaign back, where she believes her strength is: in the economy.

After protesting her exclusion from the head-to-head debate between Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin, Mary Lou McDonald has the platform in this week’s debates to continue Sinn Fein’s early campaign momentum.

However, the additional exposure also gives Martin, Varadkar and others the opportunity to avert Sinn Féin’s support. Sinn Féin will publish its manifesto on Wednesday, Labor a day earlier on Tuesday. Attacks on his policies will result in Fianna Fáil trying to prevent McDonald from becoming a candidate, and Fine Gael will try to win back some younger voters who may be tempted to support Sinn Féin.

Strong leadership

While the polls over the weekend showed that voters Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin have more confidence in health and housing, Fine Gael still has a strong head start in the economy and will try to make this an important issue this week.

Outgoing Party TDs also say the campaign needs a jerk, a change in momentum that sets Fine Gael apart from its rivals.

Some senior party figures say Fine Gael needs to speak to those who want “money in their pockets” – the Varadkar cohort, identified as the people who get up early in the morning – while others say they have Fianna Fáil in theirs Economic record will repeatedly attack and trust.

Fianna Fáilers say they expected Fine Gael to do this – Fianna Fáil did a similar trick in 2007 when Bertie Ahern and Brian Cowen won a late election based on Fine Gael’s weaknesses at the time – and is ready for Project Fear on Steroids “.

Martin will stick to his issues of fairness, quality of life, health and housing and ask what Fine Gael has done to the economic growth of recent years.

Fine Gael takes comfort in the fact that Fianna Fáil still has no clear lead in opinion polls. The fine Gael advertisers say voters, though angry with the government, are voicing doubts about Fianna Fáil.

doubt

Fianna Fáil sources admit that they encounter some doubters, but believe that they are still on the way to becoming the largest party in the next Dáil.

They also say that Fine Gael’s core voice is held across the country.

“There is no hostility for us,” said a local Fianna Fáil activist with decades of experience.

The government is deeply unhappy, but when it comes to Fianna Fáil, the activist added: “There is a stop, a comma if you understand my drift.

“People are looking for something else and cannot articulate what that is.”

The larger parties will also monitor any movement towards the Greens, although attacks on green candidates can be more effective if carried out locally – for example, in relation to property taxes – rather than radio waves.

The silent voters will stir this coming weekend and the campaign over the coming days will be critical to how they move.

