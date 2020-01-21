advertisement

HELSINKI – The Swedish government summoned the Chinese ambassador to Stockholm to discuss his comments on January 18, comparing Swedish reporting on China to a light boxer who “provokes a feud” with a heavyweight.

Chinese ambassador Gui Congyou used the boxing metaphor when speaking to the Swedish public broadcaster SVT. Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde described the envoy’s statement as an “unacceptable threat”.

Linde said she called him to discuss the issue on Tuesday. “There is freedom of speech in Sweden,” and “China’s ambassador is very serious now,” she said.

In his remarks to SVT, Gui said he believed Swedish journalists had interfered in China’s domestic affairs and disrupted their reporting. He gave no concrete examples, but the relationship between his country and the Swedish media is reminiscent of two boxers. He did not specify the allegations.

“It’s like a 48 kg boxer who provokes a feud with an 86 kg boxer who, out of kindness and goodwill, asks the (smaller) boxer to take care of himself,” said Gui.

Linde interpreted the ambassador’s comments as an attempt to silence the media in a nation that values ​​freedom of speech and is perceived internationally as a strong human rights lawyer.

“We have repeatedly said on my part … to the Chinese Embassy and the Ambassador that freedom of expression (in Sweden) is constitutionally protected and journalists have the right to do their work completely freely,” Linde told SVT.

Tensions between Beijing and Stockholm have been tense since 2015 when dissident Gui Minhai, a Chinese-born Swedish citizen known for publishing honest books about Chinese politicians, disappeared in Thailand and later reappeared on mainland China.

In December, China canceled planned visits by two corporate delegations to Sweden due to obvious protests. Last month, Stockholm awarded Gui Minhai an award for the rights of writers and publishers who are politically persecuted.

