We will start this SWAT season 3 episode 13 with some news that we are really looking forward to – the next new episode will be a very international affair! After seeing a story that mainly takes place in Los Angeles in recent years, it’s fun to see the team spread its wings and record a new story. In particular, they will be in Japan.

Of course, SWAT doesn’t give you a story about watching some of these characters lock their arms and travel to different destinations. This is a business trip that poses a certain risk. Sure, we’re excited to see some of the sights and sounds along the way (this episode was actually filmed a bit in Japan), but this is still a thoroughly SWAT episode. In terms of sound, it won’t be too different from what we’ve seen so far.

CarterMatt contains the full roundup of SWAT season 3, episode 13, with a little more information about upcoming tasks:

“Ekitai Rashku” – Hondo, Deacon, Tan and Commander Hicks are involved in a Tokyo manhunt when they escort an extradited refugee to Japan, where he escapes local detention. Back in Los Angeles, the rest of SWAT looks for contacts the criminal has cultivated while hiding in Los Angeles. Street isolates himself from the team on Wednesday, January 29 (10:00 a.m.) as he deals with family matters. 11:00 p.m. (ET / PT) on the CBS Television Network. Parts of the episode were filmed on location in Tokyo.

We hope that working on site is something that SWAT and other CBS shows will try more and more in the coming years. This is already the second major screenplay project in which the SEAL team has shot some scenes for this season in Serbia. Japan has welcomed all sorts of American productions over the years – a recent example is Blindspot, in which some current scenes were filmed.

