Well-known businessman Swapan Sadhan (Tutu) Bose was named President of Mohun Bagan Club on Monday, a position that was vacant after the death of respected lawyer Gitanath Ganguly.

“The club lost its president Ganguly in December 2019, and then executive committee members unanimously decided today to elect Swapan Sadhan Bose as the club’s new president,” the Mariners said in a press release.

As a result, Mohun Bagan’s executive committee was reassigned when Bose’s son Srinjoy Bose was appointed general secretary, while Satyajit Chatterjee, who was treasurer, was appointed deputy general secretary.

Uttam Saha, the previous floor secretary, will now be the treasurer, while Mahesh Tekriwal and Sandipan Banerjee have been elected floor secretary and hockey secretary without opposing candidates.

Mohun Bagan has set a milestone and announced the merger with ATK from June. The country’s oldest football club has thus paved the way for competing in the top Indian league from next season.

