advertisement

By Kelly McCarthy via GMA

For anyone whose heart has been burned by an old flame, Burger King has the perfect gift for this Valentine’s Day.

The fast food restaurant chain announced a new partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures and super villain Harley Quinn [Birds of Prey] on Thursday that will allow guests to exchange memories of their ex for a freshly baked Whopped.

advertisement

“On February 14, despised lovers in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Boston can take a printed photo of their ex to” Birds of Prey “boxes in select Burger King restaurants to exchange it for a photo Whopper” the restaurant said in a press release. “Guests in New York City can also bring letters, stuffed animals, or a specific piece of clothing to get their reward.”

The plot of the film revolves around the anti-heroine of DC, played by Margot Robbie after her explosive breakup with the Joker.

Burger King also has a Harley Quinn takeover for a limited time at its New York City store and has christened the chaotic place “Burger Quinn”.

“From the shop windows and the brand to the order queue to the bathroom mirrors, Harley’s chaos with its typical graffiti and disrespectful style cannot be overlooked,” said the restaurant. “She even managed to put her own limited pink # BurgerQuinn crown together.”

If Burger King fans with a broken heart are not near a “separation box”, the restaurant has also started a quiz in the app to give participants the chance to get a $ 3 whopper. The quiz consists of five questions. To qualify for a whopper, guests must answer four out of five questions correctly.

Light a new flame on February 14 and let Burger King spoil you like a king with a quarter-pound burger with tomatoes, fresh lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, cucumber and white onions on a sesame bun.

advertisement