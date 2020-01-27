advertisement

Swae Lee dropped the traditional red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday evening. Instead, the rapper got out in an ornate ensemble and silver glitter boots.

CREDIT: Courtesy of the brand

It is clear that men’s dressing is evolving. Swae Lee, for example, wore a Peter Dundas women’s look from the D8 collection by the designer, which consisted of wide leg trousers with silver and crystal-clear Art Nouveau embroidery and a matching white jersey pajama dress shirt. He paired it with a stacked heeled Giuseppe Zanotti bootie from his new collaboration with the designer, who is slated to launch later this month.

Swae Lee at the 2020 Grammy Awards with Peter Dundas and his Giuseppe Zanotti Collab shoes.

CREDIT: David Fisher / Shutterstock

Swae Lee, who is half of the sibling hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, got along with the designer after participating in the “Blabber” label’s sneaker digital campaign last year. Now the two have joined together to form a collection that includes canvas boots, suede loafers and sneakers, which are embroidered, glittered, with floral motifs and a new “GZ” logo in oversized letters. The limited collection will be released on January 31st, but the rapper took the opportunity to give fans a glimpse of the line.

Swae Lee at the 2020 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Heels for men have also normalized thanks to the collections by Christian Louboutin and Saint Laurent. And with the recent exhibitions of men’s fall collections 20 this month, it’s clear that designers are violating gender codes with a new interpretation. Now consumers are starting to follow this example. A typical example: Swae Lee.

Other Porters who have shown that genderless fashion can be the new norm are Billy Porter and Lil Nas X.

Check out all the guests on the Grammy’s red carpet.

