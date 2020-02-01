advertisement

It was a wild night for Saks Fifth Avenue in Miami on Friday night. Thanks to a performance by Swae Lee and Giuseppe Zanotti, fans and shoe lovers came out in droves to celebrate the duo’s new collaboration during the Super Bowl weekend.

“Miami is the perfect place to move,” said Swae Lee. “It’s the perfect time. The city is booming.”

And Swae Lee was definitely here to celebrate the official start of his first foray into fashion design. Half of the sibling hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd jumped onto the glass display of the Saks to thank the crowd for their appearance and to tease new music (which caused loud cheers).

advertisement

Swae Lee greets fans at the launch of the Giuseppe Zanotti x Swae Lee shoe collection on Saks Fifth Avenue in Miami.

CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker / Shutterstock

The singer of “Sunflower” has teamed up with Zanotti to create a shoe collection with canvas boots, suede loafers and sneakers, which are embroidered, glittered, with floral motifs and a new “GZ” logo in oversize script , The capsule, it appears, has already been well received by consumers, and a large crowd has grown up on Saks’ men’s floor to have a couple signed by Swae Lee and Zanotti.

connected

This limited series is another example of men’s fashion violating typical gender rules.

Giuseppe Zanotti for Swae Lee boots.

CREDIT: Courtesy of the brand

“We have to be able to move from side to side in fashion,” said Zanotti. “I like to experiment with the new generation of artists and this is the first time that I am doing something elegant with a young male artist.”

Swae Lee and Giuseppe Zanotti.

CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker / Shutterstock

“It is no longer about gender. It is not a sneaker for men or a sneaker for women. It is so,” he added.

And Swae Lee is not afraid to exceed these limits, for example to wear and manufacture the bold high heel boots. He said to FN: “I’m not afraid. I don’t limit my style.”

Giuseppe Zanotti holds his Swae Lee shoe collection on Saks Fifth Avenue in Miami.

CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker / Shutterstock

Want more?

Swae Lee wears Giuseppe Zanotti’s latest men’s heels at the Grammys

Milan Men’s Fashion Week: Giuseppe Zanotti shows Wedge Sneakers & Plexi Heels – and even more shoes that people buzz about

advertisement