A Swadlincote woman was devastated when she discovered that her unborn baby had no heartbeat and urged others to “never give up” after the birth of her stepson.

Francesca Arnold was heartbroken when doctors told her son Franklynn that he had no heartbeat during labor.

Since then, she has welcomed her daughter Anise, six, but was terrified of having a baby boy.

However, after welcoming baby Albie earlier this month, she is extremely happy and said that “it was worth the wait.”

The 29-year-old said, “My husband Rob and I got together five years ago and we always wanted a baby, but after all the pain and heartache of losing Franklynn, there was pain and the sorrow of struggling to conceive.

“We were starting to believe it would never happen and I found out that I was pregnant.

Francesca Arnold with baby Albie

(Image: BURTON MAIL / Francesca Arnold)

“When I found out he was going to be a boy, my anxiety went through the roof and I felt like I was going to be heartbroken again.

“I thought we would never take him home, but here we are – all of our dreams have come true.”

Although their baby was not born before February 2, Francesca and Rob went to the hospital in early January because Francesca was in pain.

She said, “The doctors kept changing their minds when they wanted to get him out, so it was a lot of waiting, which was really intimidating.”

On January 4, Albie was born four weeks prematurely, weighing eight pounds and one ounce.

Proud mother Francesca said, “Even after seeing him and hearing him cry, I was convinced they were going to hunt him. It was too good to be true.

“He had a little jaundice and had lost weight, but we brought him home when he was a week old. He’s a good little soldier. “

Francesca said her new addition was “absolutely perfect”.

She said, “It’s always surreal that he’s here. When he’s in his Moses basket, you just hear a little squeak and it’s the sweetest thing.

“Anise is madly in love with him and it’s so lovely to see them together.

“I want to show others that you can never give up hope.

“There is nothing worse than losing a baby, and every day in the hospital we get good news when I prepare for bad news.

“Even now, I feel like I’m waiting for something to go wrong.

“But there he is, happy and healthy, and we are so lucky.”

A photo exhibition in Anise’s room with her two brothers Franklynn and Albie

(Image: BURTON MAIL / Francesca Arnold)

New dad Rob, 35, said, “This is so surreal.

“Francesca has been amazing through all of this. He was born at 11:26 p.m. and the next morning, she was up as if nothing had happened.

“I am so proud of both of them.”

Francesca previously told Burton Live how her life had been turned upside down after the loss of her first child Franklynn, born May 14, 2011, weighing eight pounds and eight ounces.

She said, “I started work early on Friday morning and thought I could still feel it moving, but when I got to the hospital, they couldn’t find his heart rate.

“They took me to the Snowdrop Suite to rescue him but even when they kept telling me he was dead.

“I just couldn’t understand. Only a few hours earlier, everything had been perfect.

“I just remember my mom turned to me and said” you understand what they’re saying, don’t you? “.

“But I was 20 and a first mom. I thought I would give birth to him and they would work on him to make sure he was okay.

“Then we go home and start our family life together.”

