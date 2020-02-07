advertisement

Fifteen drivers were arrested using an access road only as an illegal passage in just one hour.

Police carried out an operation on Belmont Street, Swadlincote, in the afternoon of Thursday, February 6.

The street connects Midway Road and Civic Way and has a number of houses.

Signs at each end tell drivers that the route should only be accessible to residents, their visitors, or those accessing Belmont businesses or primary school.

Police said more drivers would have been fined if, when they were seen illegally using the road, the officers had not previously dealt with other people they had arrested .

A spokesman for the Swadlincote police district security team said: “Few operations were carried out on Belmont Street this afternoon for an hour.

“The road is only accessible to residents who live or visit addresses on the street or to people who access school / businesses.

“Fifteen fixed tickets were issued for vehicles using it as a circuit breaker.

“Much more that could have been dealt with while we were dealing with these drivers (do you think lucky this time).

“The signs are clearly visible at each end of the street and this road should not be used as a passage.

“We will be completing more operations like this in the near future.”

