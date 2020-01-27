advertisement

Air quality

January 27, 2020

The Dutch road authority decided on Thursday that the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Suzuki’s Vitara diesel models from Fiat Chrysler have violated the emission regulations and if these are not remedied, these car manufacturers may not sell vehicles in Europe. The EU is not playing.

Jeep has a solution and the RDW authority says that the model must be called up throughout Europe to roll out the solution. Suzuki has no solution yet. “Suzuki must come up with adequate improvement measures, otherwise the RDW will start revoking its European type approval,” the RDW said in a statement. It has already begun the withdrawal of approval for the Jeep Grand Cherokee.

How did these models deceive the regulations and therefore the public? They emit more NOx in the real world than during testing as a result of “forbidden emission strategies”.

These toxic gases contribute to acid rain, smog and health problems. They can cause breathing problems, headaches, chronically impaired lung functions and even corroded teeth. Yet these companies were fine and dandy who brought these toxins into the air so that they could make more profit, and they got away with it for a while. That should scare you.

Volvo has also been accused of cheating emission tests. Volvo SUVs emit no less than 12 times more nitrogen oxides during normal driving than stated in emissions tests, according to a German environmental organization, Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH), which has conducted its own tests. Volvo states that: “We do not know the conditions that applied during the current test and therefore cannot comment on the result. However, test results always differ for dependent factors such as speed, load and weather conditions. All our concerns, however, have been tested, certified and approved according to current regulations and “The technology used for exhaust gas purification is standard in the industry and known to the authorities. Volvo Cars has never used any form of test manipulation. ”

