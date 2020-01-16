advertisement

Can you be absolutely unworthy, but also be unconditionally lovable? In Christianity, this is a common basis for understanding God’s love. I struggled with the emotional separation between the two for a long time. I filled the gap with feelings of guilt. Nowadays, God and I have an accusation-free relationship. Does that make me arrogant or sane?

At a Sunday service, the question was asked: “Raise your hand if you deserve God’s love.” I shyly raised my hand along with two others, clearly a minority view.

Then a booming reprimand: “None of us deserve it. It’s like saying, “Hey, Jesus, thank you for dying on the cross because I have the right.” You owe me something!'”

Wow, that stung. Then I saw: “Traffic signs ahead, guilt and shame.”

Frankly, I feel deserved because of the basic relationship that God and I share: creator, creature.

As the creature, I compare myself to my pet dog, Ginger. I love, love, love her because “she is” and I chose her. What more god? This unfathomable force breathed me into creation for some reason. My job is to find my purpose and accomplish it. In the meantime, God loves me unconditionally, warts and everything that makes him unfathomable. In a harsh and unforgiving world, it’s better to think I’m taking it.

Why preach to promote our collective unworthiness? I don’t understand teaching people: “You don’t deserve anything” in the same sentence as “But God loves you!” It is far too easy to get caught up in the part “You are nothing”.

For example, do you have a girlfriend who thinks he is missing out or that she is a big disappointment to Debbie Downer? Would you say, “Yes, but guess what? I love you anyway! ”

Or would you remind them of their unique skills and love that others have for them?

A good friend would improve his mood, starting with: “You deserve love!”

What more god, the ultimate confidence booster?

I reject the idea of ​​being unworthy because insecurity is already built in. I have spent years overcoming the feeling of being “smaller than” because such beliefs have never helped me. I want self-confidence to tell the divine, “I love you back!” The kind of enthusiasm that a child has, or at least until negativity and self-doubt destroy childish miracles. From my place we are unconditionally lovable because God created us all to be unique and therefore worthy. That doesn’t justify me. On the contrary, it’s humiliating.

Email Suzette Martinez Standring to suzmar@comcast.net.

