ANKORAGE – An Alaska volcano hit a cloud of ash about 5 miles (8 km) into the sky Tuesday, causing flight delays and cancellations and rain of volcanic particles in at least one nearby community, officials said.

The ash-producing eruption at Shishaldin Volcano, about 680 miles (1,094 km) southwest of Anchorage, marked the largest event in about six months of eruption activity in and out of the mountain, the Alaska Volcano Observatory reported.

Shishaldin, one of Alaska’s most active volcanoes and the highest peak in the Alutian Islands chain, began releasing ash Tuesday morning and was continuing to do so until late afternoon, observer geologist Kristi Wallace said.

The cone-shaped mountain, mostly covered with snow and ice throughout the year, stands 9,373 meters (2,857 meters) long on Unimak Island.

The observatory issued a “Code Red” warning about air traffic around Shishaldin, a more serious level of warning than the “Code Orange” posted during the last months of the lava meadow and the occasional bursts of ash and steam.

Shishaldin sent a cloud of ash at the same height approximately during a brief blast on Friday, but Tuesday’s event went on for several hours, Wallace said.

“It wasn’t a one of a kind,” she said. “It’s more of a sustainable activity, which means there’s more volume of material coming out of the volcano.”

The elevation, duration and direction of Tuesday’s ash collisions, which shifted to land rather than completely offshore, also posed a potential risk to commercial vehicle traffic in the region, she said.

A small amount of ash, mixed with rain and snow, was reported to have fallen in the village of Cold Bay, a community of several dozen residents about 58 miles (93 km) north-east of Shishaldin, Wallace said.

Angela Simpson, an administrator for the city, said a more significant impact was the delay in regional trade flight expected that day.

Flights to at least one other community, the commercial fishing port of Unalaska-Dutch Harbor, were also temporarily based, regional airline Ravn Alaska reported.

Alaska accounts for more than three-quarters of all American volcanoes that have erupted in the last 200 years, according to the observation website. (Reporting by Yereth Rosen in Anchorage; Editing by Steve Gorman and Michael Perry)

