Sustainability is an important pillar of the outdoor industry. And yet it has problems communicating environmentally friendly messages to its consumers.

During the Denver outdoor retail winter fair last week, NPD Group’s senior industry advisor Matt Powell spoke about the efforts of brands and retailers to help green initiatives.

“This industry has played a pioneering role in sustainability as an idea. I think we have terribly told consumers what we are doing with sustainability,” said Powell in a room full of key players in the market during NPD Breakfast’s biennial industry. “We have to be a lot more open.”

The inability to communicate effectively can limit your chance to take an enormous chance.

According to the NPD, more than one in three consumers state that they pay a premium for environmentally friendly products or brands. For Generation Z and the millennial customers, this premium increases to almost 1 to 2.

However, it can be difficult for consumers to find this project on the shelves.

“One of the comments from this consumer is that he wants to buy a sustainable product, but most of them can’t figure out what’s sustainable and what’s not in the business,” Powell said.

Steven Sashen, CEO of Xero Shoes, told FN that the industry would benefit from a system that resembles the nutritional information on food labels.

“We need some kind of real measure of what we’re going to call sustainability. It’s an actual measure to determine the actual effect,” said Sashen.

Jack Knoll, Forsake’s marketing director, says it is also difficult to educate customers about environmentally friendly sourcing and manufacturing practices. He told FN that the language used could be confusing for some.

“There are still so many people who don’t understand what carbon offsets are, what the impact could be, even different types of carbon offsets and the difference between verified and unverified offsets,” said Knoll.

Even if marketing initiatives work, Sashen often advertises things that are not environmentally friendly, such as: B. the materials used.

“Most sustainable materials use more energy to produce than virgin or unsustainable products. Many of the recycled materials don’t last as long, so they have to be replaced more and more often.” Where is the sustainability in it? Sashen said.

The managing director said companies should promote sustainable practices more often, for example, using Xero shoes, which he said use less materials, are not designed with worn midsoles, and have outsoles with a 5,000-mile guarantee. “We have people who have been wearing the same sandal for eight years,” he said.

And if communication weren’t difficult enough, the industry could honor some consumers interested in green footwear. Sashen proclaimed that the shoes labeled as sustainable are so expensive that “they are only sold to rich whites”. There is a clear price gap between sustainable shoes and their less environmentally friendly colleagues in the industry.

For some companies, however, this can change.

Michael Kadous, head of Adidas Outdoor North America, told FN that his work in one day would not affect price stability.

“I don’t think there will be too big a decision tree for consumers in the future when it comes to price and sustainability,” said Kadous. “Our mission is to ensure that we bring sustainability to the highest turning product we have, and we will have it in due course.”

And Adidas Outdoor’s efforts could already have started. The selling price for the probably most popular look, the Free Hiker, is the same as for regular versions and iterations with Parley-recycled ocean plastic.

Given people’s willingness to spend more on sustainable goods, it could be beneficial to invest more time and energy in communicating with consumers and give the industry the necessary boost.

Although the footwear industry grew 2.5% to $ 76 billion in the twelve months to September 2019, sales of outdoor shoes declined, according to the NPD. NPD announced that the outdoor footwear market fell 2.2% in the twelve months to November 2019 – a decrease of $ 78 million.

