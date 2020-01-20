advertisement

Cue fashion police gasp. Joaquin Phoenix has overridden all of the rules this season, by promising to wear the same Stella McCartney tuxedo for every event. And he kept his word. Phoenix has been helping reduce waste since the Golden Globes, and McCartney couldn’t be happier. “This man is a winner,” she wrote on Instagram. “Wearing Stella because he chooses to make decisions for the future of the planet and all of its creatures.”

Joaquin Phoenix wears Stella McCartney.

CREDIT: Rob Latour / Shutterstock

However, this cannot be said for everyone.

While sustainability dominated the conversation at Men’s Fashion Week and high-end labels like McCartney, Reformation, Mara Hoffman and Gabriela Hearst are making progress, the fashion business has been slow to address the issue. A place that continues to show and propagate fads for excess? The red carpet.

With the award season in full swing, Hollywood’s biggest stars are making statements night after night in different designer clothes and shoes. “You fedex 27 boxes (to end up with a dress),” said stylist Anita Patrickson, who works with “The Irishman” star Anna Paquin. “That’s where the problems come from.”

Even so, Patrickson said she is trying to create fewer looks and is focusing on an edited version as a typical fit for celebrities during the awards season. For Paquin’s Dior Golden Globes look, for example, Patrickson said she dedicated herself to this designer and had three dresses to choose from to be more sustainable.

Anna Paquin in Dior on the red carpet of the Golden Globes.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

She added: “People feel more than ever that they want to consume less. There is less concern about a million dollar necklace when it burns, but frankly it’s not easy. It’s something I’ve struggled with a lot, which is one of the reasons I started Amanu (their environmentally friendly sandal company). It’s extreme and I felt like I had to make up for it. “

It is not alone. As climate change continues to affect the world as a whole, those who have platforms to raise awareness take advantage of it. Another celebrity that is making an effort is the Phoebe Waller Bridge by “Fleabag”. Following the Globes, she announced that she would auction off her unique Ralph & Russo couture suit to aid Australian Wildfire Aid efforts. The current bid is AU $ 40,000.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge at the 2020 Golden Globes in Ralph & Russo.

CREDIT: Rob Latour / Shutterstock

Elizabeth Saltzman, whose squad includes Oscar nominated Saoirse Ronan, Jodie Comer and Waller-Bridge, admits that she can’t and won’t force sustainability, but it’s at the top of the mind.

“If my client is interested, I will be hard and I will go all the way. If they are vaguely interested, I will try anyway. If more options are available, I will support this. I will always be Stella (McCartney) and if you look at my track record, it proves it. I think I wear it more than once and use items that are available today. You don’t need everything you need. “She continued.” I have observed how the red carpet has changed constantly. Now there are 10. Enough is enough every day. Many of my customers ask: “Can I wear this dress three times? Let’s use our things over and over again.”

The majority, however, are still stuck in the old way and there are a few reasons for this – whether it’s a cultural mindset or industry standards. And fashion doesn’t make it easy. Women who wear the same dress twice have become faux pas. Brand ambassadors are also expected (and most likely contracted) to hit the carpet in their designs.

“I have the luxury of working with very high quality brands and most of the time I work with garments made by the highest quality craftsmen. The materials come from the best grinders, so it’s not that important (in terms of sustainability), ”said stylist Kate Young, who found that customer Margot Robbie would be in Chanel most of the season as she is a brand face is. Young added, “We live in this country where we can buy a dress because we still have a party to do. We don’t buy a dress because our old one is worn out.” There is a bit of guilt involved. “

Margot Robbie in Chanel at the Golden Globe Awards.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Saltzman also addressed the gray area and said: “At the same time it is fun to have this fantasy. It is a combination. People see these carpets as an escape. They want relief from their reality. I am not interested in making a statement with clothing, but in working as a whole as a community. That power is great. “

And in times of change, consumers blame people with power more than ever.

For the influencer Thania Peck, who has shifted her job as a fashion blogger to focus more on sustainability, education is the key.

She said: “We need consumers who are educated. Consumers make up the population. There are luxury designers who are sustainable, but nobody talks about them and nobody uses them on the red carpet. It is a problem. People have to push this story forward. Peck added, “Celebrities. They are celebrities. You have a platform. You can stand up for anything you want. So who are you, what are you doing and what do you stand for? “

