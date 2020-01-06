advertisement

Police in Whistler are looking for a “suspect” who reportedly tried to lure a child into his car after being released on Sunday, January 5.

Police were informed yesterday that the unknown man was approaching a nine-year-old child who was standing near a bus stop at the intersection of Balsam Way and Lorimer Road at 1:00 p.m. The man reportedly told the child that there was candy on the back of his vehicle and offered to “drive him wherever he wanted,” the release says.

Police said the child declined the offer before the man hit Highway 99.

“Whistler RCMP asks parents to speak to their children about never accepting a ride or an incentive offer from a stranger,” the police said.

The suspect is described as between 50 and 60 years old with shaggy gray hair. At that time, he was driving a blue limousine vehicle.

Whistler RCMP encourages witnesses of this or similar incidents to immediately contact Department 604-932-3044 or Sea to Sky Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

