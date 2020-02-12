advertisement

ABUJA – At least 30 people were killed in the northeastern Borno region of Nigeria after suspected Boko Haram Islamist terrorists set fire to several trucks with passengers on Sunday evening, eyewitnesses and local residents told Reuters.

There was no immediate claim to responsibility, but the Boko Haram group and the rival faction of Islamic State Terrorists in West Africa (ISWA) have carried out frequent attacks in the region.

The passengers were stranded at a military checkpoint on Sunday evening due to a military curfew in the city of Auno before the attack occurred at 2100 GMT, residents Bunu Ali said, who witnessed the attack.

Auno is a city 24 km from Maiduguri, the state capital. An eyewitness said the insurgents shot sporadically on motorcycles. They set fire to at least 18 vehicles and kidnapped several people, another eyewitness said.

The Nigerian army commander said the death toll was much lower since the military recovered 10 bodies on Monday. The commander said the military closed the road at 1500 GMT to curb the uprising.

President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the attack on Monday, adding that he would receive more military hardware and intelligence agencies to meet current security challenges, a statement from the President’s Office said.

The state of Borno is the epicenter of the Boko Haram and ISWA uprising. The conflict lasted a decade. During this time, the terrorists killed thousands. Millions have fled their homes in the region.

By Chijioke Ohuocha

