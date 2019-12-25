advertisement

A man with gray hair and a white beard threw money on Monday at random people outside a bank in Colorado Springs and shouted “Merry Christmas!” Like the handful of paper money to everyone he could find. The man’s name is David Wayne Oliver, but the chance is minimal that he is the world-famous gift giver Santa Claus.

The incident, reported by local CBS partner KKTV, sounds like a bizarre cross between a Hallmark movie and a real crime drama. According to witnesses, Oliver entered the Academy Bank in Colorado Springs and told a counter that he had a weapon. He left with a bag of cash, but apparently he wasn’t going to keep it to himself.

Witnesses claim that the man had run out of the bank, shouted “Merry Christmas,” and threw out handfuls of money. Bystanders apparently in a generous holiday spirit decided not to take the money and run to it, and instead picked up the bill and returned the money to the counter.

Hilariously Oliver didn’t even try to get away after his strange stunt, and just walked down the street and sat down near Starbucks. He “sat down and waited for the police,” according to an eyewitness.

The reports don’t record a motive for the strange crime, but I mean … look at him. This man is a dead bell for Santa Claus. “David Wayne Oliver?” Sounds like a made-up name to me, and a perfect cover for a very old gift giver who does his best to spread a little holiday pleasure. The 65-year-old suspect will now be charged, presumably including theft and something related to his threat with a weapon. Or maybe he snaps his fingers and disappears in a cloud of magic smoke!

Image source: CSPD via KKTV

