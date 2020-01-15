advertisement

A traffic policeman remains suspended from his duties five months after allegedly fighting with a driver in Leicester city center.

The owners of Leicester City Council suspended the employee in early August after recording a recording of an incident on Belvoir Street.

Video shows a confrontation between the guard and the driver of a car that has stopped in a parking area outside the locker room.

It is not known exactly what happened in the period leading up to the recorded incident, but the images appear to show that the traffic manager kicked the car door, which then trapped the driver .

In the video, punches are then thrown and the men briefly grab before the traffic cop walks away.

The incident was reported to Leicestershire Police .

The city council declared at the time that the suspension was a neutral act and that it would conduct a full and fair investigation aimed at establishing what had led to the altercation.

A city council spokesperson told LeicestershireLive this week: ““ This case is being handled according to our internal procedures and is under way.

“It would therefore be inappropriate to make further comments.”

