In the UK, a man was arrested as part of a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) in connection with the murder of a Limerick pensioner over two years ago.

The suspect of Rose Hanrahan’s murder has been sought by Gardaí, Europol and Interpol since the 78-year-old widow was found dead on December 15, 2017 at her home in New Road, Thomondgate.

A source confirmed that police in Sussex, southeast England, had carried out the warrant that is still pending before the UK courts.

Gardaí filed a “late summer” European Arrest Warrant (EAW) with the courts for arresting a male suspect after he was discovered in the UK.

New information suggests that the prime suspect is a Romanian citizen.

The arrested man has yet to be officially questioned by Gardaí about the murder of Ms. Hanrahan, as the EAW is still being examined by the British judiciary.

EAW and extradition procedures can be extended, and those who are arrested in accordance with legal requirements can appeal against such arrest warrants.

“The English courts have to decide whether the European arrest warrant is appropriate. The police have executed the arrest warrant and must now be ratified to comply with English law, ”said a source.

Gardaí declined to comment on reports that the suspect had traveled by ferry from Ireland to France within 24 hours of the murder.

Investigators had used facial recognition technology across Europe to find the suspect.

Gardaí did not comment on reports that Ms. Hanrahan was found tied up and strangled in her home, or that she identified her killer by video surveillance.

Ms. Hanrahan’s neighbors and friends had expressed concerns that Gardaí had yet to be arrested in the case.

However, the Garda investigation team created an extensive file containing more than 1,300 testimonies and forensic evidence when Gardaí forensically examined Ms. Hanrahan’s house after her murder.

An investigation into the widow’s death was opened last September and postponed until the results of the Garda investigation are available.

Gardaí said they had kept Ms. Hanrahan’s family up to date on developments in her investigation.

The victim’s sister, Helen Carmody, said after her murder: “She didn’t harm anyone. Everyone liked Rosie. She loved gardening and she went to bingo. “

A Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí is known to have been arrested on the basis of a European arrest warrant. No further information is currently available. ”

