An investigation into Lake Garda was initiated Monday night after alleged human remains were found in a plastic bag on a housing estate in Coolock, north of Dublin.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Monday, Gardaí closed the site in the Moatview area in Darndale after discovering a street that was believed to have been made by young people in the area.

The scene remained until a forensic and technical investigation. The Garda Technical Bureau and the State Pathologist’s Office have been informed.

An incident room has been set up at the Coolock Garda station and anyone with information is requested to contact the station at 01-6664200.

Gardaí has ​​not identified the suspicious remains and is believed to be searching missing person files. Further tests are carried out on the contents of the bag.

Racheal Batten, Fianna Fáil councilor in the Whitehall-Artane region, described the incident as a “shocking discovery”.

She said Lake Garda was “simply not equipped to fight this crime” and asked the Minister of Justice to declare “the state of emergency in North Dublin”.

