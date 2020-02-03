advertisement

British police are confident that Sudesh Amman, a man recently released from prison and sentenced to “Islamist terrorist offenses”, was shot dead in an attack in South London on Sunday.

Lucy D’Orsi, deputy city police deputy commissioner, said she was confident that the attack had been a one-off that has been contained.

Police officers shot a man who stabbed two people on a busy street in south London on Sunday. This has been described by officials as a terrorist incident linked to Islamist militancy.

Forensic police officers are working on the site of a terrorist attack on Streatham High Road in south London after armed officers shot a man on Sunday. Photo: Victoria Jones / PA Wire

The police said in a statement that a joke was found in Streatham, a residential area south of the Thames, attached to the body of the man killed by armed officers.

“The incident was quickly declared a terrorist incident and we believe it is an Islamist incident,” said Ms. D’Orsi.

Three shots

Chris Wells was in a shop in Streatham with his daughter when they heard three shots outside.

#Accident In #Streatham, a man was shot by armed officers. At this stage, it is believed that a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being checked; The incident was classified as terrorist. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates

– Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020

We can confirm that the man who was shot by the police on #Streatham High Road around 2 p.m. today was declared dead

– Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020

We believe there are two injured victims. We are waiting for updates on their terms.

The scene was completely included.

We will provide further information if this is possible.

– Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020

“People just ran screaming and angry and yelling for a gun. We ran to the back of the store and were locked up, ”he told Reuters.

Forensic police officers work on Streatham High Road in south London on Sunday after a suspected terrorist was shot. Photo: Isabel Infantes / AFP / Getty

“We tried to go to get away and I saw a man in a hooded sweater with a gun that I now know was a plainclothes police officer,” he said. “And another policeman shouted at us to come back in because there was a risk of bombing.”

Sky News said the man was “under active police supervision” and was released from prison in January.

A woman reacts when police officers interview people near the place where a man was shot by the armed police in London. Photo: Hollie Adams / Getty Images

“An investigation is underway in the shortest possible time to determine the full facts of what happened,” said Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a statement. He said his government will announce plans on Monday to change the system for dealing with terrorist offenders.

Union leader Jeremy Corbyn thanked those who looked into the incident. “My thoughts are directed to the injured and affected in Streatham,” he tweeted. “I would like to thank the police and emergency services for their commitment and quick response.”

“My thoughts are with the injured and everyone concerned,” he said.

Sky quoted Gulled Bulhan, a 19-year-old student from Streatham, as a witness to the shootout. “I was just crossing the street when I saw that a man with a machete and silver canisters on his chest was being chased by a supposedly undercover police officer – as if in plain clothes,” said Bulhan.

“The man was then shot. I think I heard three shots, but I don’t remember exactly. “

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said after the incident on Sunday: “Terrorists are trying to split us up and destroy our way of life – we will never make them successful here in London.” – PA / Reuters

