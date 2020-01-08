advertisement

Members of a suspected burglar gang were arrested after being detained overnight on a lake in a remote part of Leitrim in connection with a violent incident.

A suspect was in the hospital on Wednesday and a number of injured Gardaís were also given medical treatment after a Garda car was rammed and one of the gang’s vehicles crashed trying to escape.

Sometime in the early hours of the morning, Leitrim Gardaí called a Coast Guard helicopter to facilitate the search for suspects because the Garda helicopter had been dispatched to look for drivers in the northeast.

The series of dramatic events in Leitrim began when local Gardaí patrolling the Mohill area encountered a number of men shortly after 4:30 p.m.

The local Gardaí approached the men who were suspected of breaking into the area. When the Garda patrol car approached, one of the gang’s patrol cars was driven at the speed of the patrol car and rammed it.

The gang members then got into a second vehicle and raced from the scene towards Drumlish when the injured Gardaí radioed for help in the rammed patrol career.

The attackers hit Drumlish with their car and when Gardaí found it, one of the suspects was found injured in the vehicle.

This injured man, who is in his thirties, was taken to the Sligo General Hospital by ambulance from the scene, where he continues to sustain serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The other suspects fled on foot from the crashed car, which resulted in a Lake Garda cordon and checkpoints being set up in the area to catch them.

The Malin Coast Guard was also drafted to provide a helicopter to search for the men.

This operation resulted in three suspects, two in their thirties and one in their twenties, being arrested in Tamlaght Mor, Mohill on Wednesday at 9:25 a.m.

They were taken to Carrick-on-Shannon Garda station, where they were interviewed under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. A fifth suspect was still being found when he investigated Gardaí.

“Gardaí is attractive to anyone who has traveled the Mohill to Drumlish Road about 1 km from Mohill and has seen people on the road trying to get in touch with them,” said a Garda statement.

“In particular, they want to speak to everyone who took someone or people with them on Wednesday morning.”

Anyone who may have taken dashcam footage in the area was asked to contact Lake Garda.

