A crash on the New Year’s Eve highway involving a suspected drunk driver has left Operation Nose Red volunteers shocked and further underscored the need for annual safe travel service.

Thankfully, no serious injuries were reported after a pickup truck crashed into two vehicles driven by Red Nose volunteers.

On Wednesday, December 31, the last day on which the service operates during the Christmas season, a team of Red Operation volunteers were sent to direct a trio of New Year’s revelations in Barnhartvale.

On the way east through the Trans Canada Highway, however, plans for a safe ride home were unexpected by none other than a suspected drunk driver.

“It’s just unfortunate that people still make that decision to harm,” Operation Red Nose Coordinator told KTW. “We have these wonderful volunteers trying to stop this, stop people from getting hurt and drive the car, you know, donating their time, late at night, until 03:30 in the morning because they they really want to keep Kamloops safe. It’s just unfortunate that we have one person making a bad decision and it’s too bad that it was our volunteers and clients who made the right decision, influenced them. “

Captain of the Fire Rescue Bullets Commander in Kamloops. Darryl Cooper said the fire department had been dispatched shortly before 11 p.m. to Grand Boulevard on Orchard’s Walk, where a frozen black Dodge truck had struck a blue Ford Focus car from behind. Cooper said firefighters were on scene until after midnight.

Klassen confirmed the Ford Focus was hit by being driven by a Red Nose Operation volunteer who was following the car carrying a Red Nose driver and navigator and people traveling home.

“They were going at high speeds,” Klassen said of the pickup truck driver who slammed into the car. “Our escort driver was thinking they would pass them. But they just came and hit the escort driver at high speeds behind, took him off the road, and then continued to hit our customer’s vehicle.”

The vehicle transporting the driver, navigator and three customers of Operation Red Nose was a Subaru Vanguard.

Although no serious injuries were sustained, Cooper said firefighters were forced to remove the driver’s side door of the pickup truck to get the driver out.

“Everybody’s been searched,” Klassen said. “Just more hurt, shocked, but nothing bigger.”

Klassen said in her decade working for Operation Nose Red, she has never seen such a collision involving volunteers. Neither the organization, not volunteers or clients will be liable, courtesy of an ICBC insurance policy that covers damage-related costs.

Klassen also expressed gratitude to a group of teenagers in the area who jumped in to help.

The Kamloops RCMP issued a statement, noting the driver of the pickup truck, a 24-year-old Kamloops man who suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the collision, refused to give a breath sample but was suspected of impaired driving.

He was then given an immediate 90-day ban on the road and charged with driving without due care and attention under the Provincial Motor Vehicle Law.

Cooper also noted that an odor of alcohol had been reported by KFR crews on scene.

The Kamloops RCMP is asking witnesses to call in disconnection at 250-828-3000.

