CONCORD, N.C. (WSOC) – The man accused of killing a 13-year-old girl and injuring two other teenagers was first brought before a judge on Thursday.

Officials said Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers and the violent prosecution team arrested 18-year-old Dontae Milton-Black on Wednesday morning.

Milton-Black has been charged with first-degree murder and crime. The police said additional charges could follow.

The shooting took place shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Dave and Buster.

– Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice), December 29, 2019

Police said 13-year-old Avenanna Provst was pronounced dead at the scene and two other teenage male victims were taken to the hospital. Officials said that the boys under 16 are expected to be okay.

Police said Avenanna and the two boys were in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Channel 9 spoke to Avenanna’s mother, who said she was on her way to Concord Mills to pick up her three daughters on Saturday when the shots were fired.

She said the girls at the mall bought shoes with the money they got for Christmas when they called to say they were ready to go home.

The mother said she had parked her car when she received a desperate phone call from her older daughter that Avenanna had been shot in the parking lot.

She said she ran into the area and found Avenanna on the ground.

On Tuesday, Concord Mills released a statement: “We continue to collect facts about the incident that we believe did not occur in the Concord Mills common area.

“Against this background, security is a top priority at Concord Mills.

“We are certified according to the DHS security law (Department of Homeland Security) – the highest security standard in the country. We have taken a number of proactive security measures that we have seen and have not seen. We conduct several security exercises each year, one of which is always an active shooting exercise. Every tenant is urged to take part in these exercises.

“Each tenant also receives and confirms receipt of a guide for tenant emergencies. As part of our comprehensive emergency management plan (CEMP), we ensure that every tenant has a current emergency plan.

“We also maintain a close collaboration with the Concord Police Department and have a cooperating police station on site to create and maintain a safe environment on our property.”

The police released some emergency calls on Monday night after the shots.

“We shot in the Concord Mills Mall,” said a caller to a 911 dispatcher. “We have children who were shot outside.”

The dispatcher asked how many people were shot.

“I have one that I know was just shot in the arm,” said the caller. “OK, right in front of Dave and Buster.”

Avenanna attended the A.C.E Academy Public Charter School in Harrisburg, North Carolina. Headmasters said that she was in 8th grade and should graduate this year. They said this incident was devastating for their school family.

The officials said that they will have counseling resources and professionals to help students, staff and families in their grief.

ACE ACADEMY STATEMENT:

This is devastating for our school family and it is important that we continue to support each other.

13-year-old Avenanna was an eighth grader at the A.C.E {ACE} Academy Public Charter School.

Avenanna should graduate from our school this year, and it is devastating for all of us. She was a popular girl in school and the news quickly spread to our school family. She is a baby, she is 13 years old. This is difficult to process, to accept or even to understand. We support our families in and outside of school and every time one of our children suffers, we all suffer. We will continue to support Avenanna’s family until they have gone through these painful, unimaginable times.

Our student and family service director was in the hospital on Saturday night when we found out Avenanna was involved. It was messy because there were multiple shootings. We have done everything to collect information as soon as possible. Very early on, our students contacted their teachers with questions about the tragic incident because so much inappropriate and incorrect information was shared on social media.

We have counseling resources and counselors to support our 400 students, 50 employees and all of their families. Our work started late Saturday night when the news got out.

Channel 9 had the opportunity to speak to one of Avenanna’s best friends, Laila Massey, who said she had a message for the person in charge.

“I feel like she didn’t deserve what she had to go through and she was in the right place at the wrong time,” said Massey. “I have a feeling that the person who did it should give himself up.”

Massey said Avenanna loved dancing, playing basketball, and always laughing.

“She always looked after people,” said Massey. “She always showed motivation and thought positively.”

The headmasters said they are also working on a memorial in honor of Avenanna on the school grounds. Family and friends say goodbye on Saturday at Barber Scotia College in Concord.

