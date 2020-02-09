advertisement

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV) – Authorities are looking for a suspect who escaped police officers early Sunday morning after a chase in North Charleston.

The chase began when an officer attempted to get into a traffic problem near a corner of Rivers Avenue and Ashley Phosphate Road at around 1:30 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said the driver was trying to get away and was in the Walgreens parking lot at 7501 Rivers Ave.

Upon arrival in the parking lot, the sheriff’s office says the suspect had hit the deputy vehicle twice and then drove back to Rivers Ave.

The hunt continued on Rivers Ave. eastward before finally returning to the area where he started.

MPs said the suspect eventually got out of the car and ran after he left an unoccupied car in the parking lot of the Owner’s Box, a bar on Rivers Ave. Just up the street from where the persecution started.

MPs chased the male suspect from the parking lot, but lost sight of him after jumping over a barbed wire fence.

After the persecution, the investigators retrieved a gun on the floor and about 5 grams of crack cocaine in the vehicle.

The incident is being investigated further. Anyone with information can call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

