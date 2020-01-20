advertisement

MONTROSE, Pa. – A murder trial that would begin Monday in Susquehanna County, ended before it ever began.

Quentin Millard was indicted in court for criminal murder and abuse of a corpse, but while waiting to begin, Millard decided to plead guilty for a lesser indictment of third-degree murder.

Millard and Andrea Martel of Great Bend are accused of killing and trying to remove John Amrein’s body.

Court papers show that an argument happened at Martel’s trailer in Great Bend Township in September 2018. There was a battle between Millard and Amrein and both ended with gunshot wounds. The men argued again and Millard slammed the victim’s head against a wall.

Investigators said the suspects took Amrein’s body and tried to bury it where it was later found near a natural gas well in Hallstead.

Martel pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit third-degree murder.

Both will be sentenced in March in Susquehanna County.

