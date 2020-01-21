advertisement

York Co., SC (WOLO) – The York County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 38-year-old Richard Edward Faulkenberry Jr., who is charged with animal fighting.

MPs said they were called to a house on Sawmill Road in Hickory Grove after receiving the call that an elderly woman was attacked by a pit bull. Authorities say when they arrived they were greeted by one of the 14 dogs that walked freely in the front yard with blood around their mouths.

70-year-old Mary Christine Hardin was found lying on the floor with a serious leg injury. According to officials, a passerby who happened to be a nurse stopped to help by tying a tourniquet around the wound and waiting for EMS to arrive.

When investigating this case, incoming MPs said they had noticed what they called the “animal fighting pit”. According to arrest warrants from ABC Columbia News, 11 chained pit bulls were found on the property, which according to York officials are illegal according to York County Animal Welfare Act. The arrest warrant further states that MPs also found 8 dogs without water, 6 bitches that violated the York County Spay Ordinance, 12 without adequate protection, and 12 who had no evidence of rabies shots.

MPs said they also spotted a pit bull training sled, two “breaksticks” authorities are often used to separate dogs during a fight, and several dogs with injuries that authorities have identified as “in line with dog fighting” were classified.

The MPs said they later found that the 14 dogs were housed on two adjacent properties. The suspect’s aunt, who lives in a house on Sawmill, and the suspect, according to authorities living in a nearby RV, are both property of the victim who was attacked.

Animal Control then removed and examined all dogs. Faulkenberry faces 58 charges, including 8 animal abuse charges, 8 insufficient water charges, 1 dogfighting charge, and a number of York County Code violations.

