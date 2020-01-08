advertisement

(Delta Police Department photo)

A call about a possible medical emergency in the North Delta over the weekend resulted in police arresting a home-entry suspect.

Delta police were contacted shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday, January 4 in connection with a man entering a residence in the Nordel neighborhood who may have been overdosed, according to a DPD news release.

Officers located the man, who stated that he was seeking medical attention, while one followed him and the other searched the area and determined that there appeared to be a division nearby.

Emergency health services were called to assess the man, and based on evidence on the scene, the man was arrested.

The Lower Mainland Forensic Identification Services assisted the DPD with its investigation.

“The investigation led police to believe the man had just made a breakdown in the area,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager for the Delta Police Department, said in a news release.

Jason William Deisting, 43, with no fixed address, is facing two counts of breaking and entering, as well as one count of possession of a termination instrument.

Police say Deisting is considered a property crime offender. He has been remanded in custody and is expected to appear in court on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

