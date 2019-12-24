advertisement

Susan Hurley is a Melbourne author and former medical researcher. Your first novel, Eight lives (Affirm Press) was released earlier this year.

Where do you live?

I live with my husband and our Labradoodle, Fred, and we split our time between a CBD apartment and an estate in Yandoit, a place few people have ever heard of. It is halfway between Castlemaine and Daylesford.

What property do you own?

My husband and I own the apartment and the weekend house. The apartment is in a building designed by Fender Katsalidis. We had the interior redesigned by an architect from Six Degrees when we bought it 10 years ago, and now there are many stained glass and joinery shops. Our Yandoit house was built in a factory, driven up the Calder Highway and positioned.

What do you love most about your home?

I love living in the city – close to NGV, Queen Vic Market, cafes and shops. And I also love running into the bush where we have an almost 360 degree view of Mt. Franklin. The silence is interrupted by birdsong and kangaroos that come past our windows. It is as idyllic as it sounds.

One thing you would change?

In the city I have no audio or video in my study, which is a very unfortunate situation for a writer. That’s why I rent a small “office” in an old city building. In the country I write in a separate studio. When we bought the property there was an old house that we demolished.

But we kept the bathroom, removed the fixtures, and that became my studio.

The most memorable house you have lived in?

An old warehouse in North Fitzroy. It was a real party venue with huge living spaces, but difficult to heat and cool. I still loved it, as did its previous owners who tried to buy it back from me.

First foot on the property ladder?

The warehouse was my first single purchase. I bought it on the rebound after missing another warehouse at an auction.

Highlights of your real estate trip?

Probably buying the Yandoit property. Until then I was a city dweller. It was wonderful to experience country life in a peripatetic way.

The lowlights?

Frankly, I can’t think of anything.

Tips for home buyers?

Sensible people will tell you to think of practical things like resale value, but I say buy what you love. Remember that you are buying a house, not just a house.

Future real estate plans?

I’m tempted to move to Manly Beach. I like the village flair and it’s only a 30 minute ferry ride to Sydney. The talks at home are ongoing.

