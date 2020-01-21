advertisement

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report) – On the first day of the impeachment trial in the United States Senate, Senator Susan Collins, Republican from Maine, spent hours trying to decide what she was going to have lunch before finally ordering exactly what it was Senator Mitch McConnell. having.

Clasping the Senate takeout menu, Collins told reporters mid-morning that the decision of what to eat for lunch was a serious matter and that she wanted to review all of the options available before selecting one.

“I am deeply troubled and concerned about getting this good order,” said Collins. “There are a lot of valid choices in this menu and I don’t hold it against them.”

Around 11 a.m., rumors circulated that Collins was headed for ordering a quinoa salad, a choice that would have distinguished him from the rest of his Republican colleagues in the upper house.

At noon, however, Collins left his office to tell reporters that she had ordered exactly the same thing that the Senate majority leader had chosen, a roast beef sandwich on a roll.

“In the end, there just wasn’t enough evidence that ordering something else would have been better,” she said.

According to sources, Collins spent lunch time eating his sandwich alone at his desk and trying to figure out why everyone hates it.

