OSWIECIM, Poland (AP) – Survivors of the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp gathered for commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of his liberation, returning to the place where they lost entire families and warning against the disturbing growth of anti-Semitism and hatred around the world.

In total, some 200 camp survivors were expected, including many elderly and non-Jewish Jews who traveled from Israel, the United States, Australia, Peru, Russia, Slovenia and elsewhere. Many parents and grandparents were lost in Auschwitz or other Nazi death camps, but they were joined by children, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren.

Some visited the site, now a memorial museum, on the eve of the anniversary. When the journalists asked them for their thoughts, they were eager to share their stories, hoping that their message would spread.

“We would like the next generation to know what we have been through, and that should never happen again,” said David Marks, 91, crisp. He lost 35 members of his immediate and extended family after arriving in Auschwitz from their village in Romania.

“A dictator doesn’t come overnight,” said Marks, saying it was in “micro stages”.

“If we don’t watch it, one day you wake up and it’s too late,” he added.

Most of the 1.1 million people murdered by German Nazi forces in the camp were Jewish, but other Poles, Russians and Roma, or Gypsies, were imprisoned there. Some of the Polish survivors walked with Polish President Andrzej Duda through the camp gate on Monday, wearing striped scarves reminiscent of the prison costume they wore more than 75 years ago.

Auschwitz was liberated by the Soviet army on January 27, 1945.

World leaders gathered in Jerusalem last week to mark the anniversary of what many saw as a competing celebration. Among them, Russian President Vladimir Putin, American Vice President Mike Pence, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prince Charles.

Politics encroached on this event, Duda boycotted it in protest after Putin claimed that Poland had played a role in the start of World War II. Duda wanted to have the opportunity to speak before or after Putin to defend his country’s record against these false accusations, but he did not have the opportunity to speak in Jerusalem.

Duda said on Monday that he believed that in Jerusalem “Polish participation in the epic struggle against the Nazis has been ignored”.

“I want to emphasize that the Poles have fought for freedom around the world and that many Polish citizens have fallen in the battle for freedom in the war against the Nazis,” said Duda. “Our dead are engraved in the annals of Polish history and we remember and honor them and expect others to do the same.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Israeli President Reuvlin Rivlin were among the participants in Monday’s celebrations in Auschwitz, located in southern Poland, a region under German occupation during the war.

Rivlin recalled the strong bond that Israel shares with Poland, which has hosted Jews for centuries. It became the home of the largest population of Jews in Europe – and later the center of the destruction of this community by Germany.

“The glorious history of the Jews in Poland, whose prosperity in the Jewish community throughout history, as well as the difficult events which have occurred on this earth, inextricably link the Jewish people and the State of Israel to Poland and to the Polish people, ”said Rivlin standing next to Duda.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan was guided through the camp by museum director Piotr Cywinski and saw a plaque that includes the name of his city after recently pledging 300,000 pounds ($ 391,000) for preservation of the site.

Organizers of the event in Poland, the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Memorial Museum and the World Jewish Congress, sought to keep the spotlight on the survivors.

“They are survivors. It’s not about politics, “said Lauder on Sunday as he drove to death camp with several of them.

Lauder warned that leaders must do more to combat anti-Semitism, including by passing new laws to combat it.

On the eve of the commemorations, survivors, many of whom relied on their children and grandchildren for support, crossed the place where they had been brought in cattle cars and suffered from hunger and disease and are almost dead. They said they were there to remember, to share their stories with others and to challenge those who had sought their destruction.

For some, it is also the burial place of their parents and grandparents, and they will say kaddish, the Jewish prayer for the dead.

“I have no grave to go to and I know my parents were murdered here and burned. So this is how I pay tribute to them, ”said Yvonne Engelman, a 92-year-old Australian who has been joined by three more generations now scattered around the world.

She remembers being brought back from a ghetto to what was then Czechoslovakia by cattle car, being stripped of her clothes, shaved and put in a gas chamber. Miraculously, the gas chamber that day did not work, and it later survived forced labor and a death march.

A 96-year-old survivor, Jeanette Spiegel, was 20 years old when she was brought to Auschwitz, where she spent nine months. Today, she lives in New York and is afraid of the rise of anti-Semitic violence in the United States.

“I think they are going after the Jews because we are such a small minority and it is easy to go after us,” she said, shedding tears. “Young people need to understand that nothing is certain, that terrible things can happen and that they have to be very careful. And may God preserve us, what happened to the Jewish people should never be repeated. “

In Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to the city’s Holocaust Memorial and warned of the increase in hate crimes in France, which increased by 27% last year.

“The return of anti-Semitism is not the problem of the Jewish people: it is our whole problem – it is the problem of the nation,” said Macron.

