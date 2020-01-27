advertisement

By VANESSA GERA

OSWIECIM, Poland (- Survivors of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp gathered on Monday for the 75th anniversary of the camp’s liberation to use the survivors’ testimony to warn of signs of increasing anti-Semitism and hatred in today’s world.

A total of around 200 survivors of the camp are expected, including many older Jews who have traveled widely from their homes in Israel, the United States, Australia, Peru, Russia, Slovenia and elsewhere. Many lost parents and grandparents in Auschwitz or other Nazi extermination camps were accompanied today by children, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren on their return journey.

Most of the 1.1 million people who were murdered by the Nazi German armed forces in the camp were Jews, but Poles and Russians were also among those detained, and they will also be on a commemorative Monday under the leadership of Polish President Andrzej Duda and of the head of the police attend the World Jewish Congress, Ronald Lauder.

Auschwitz was liberated by the Soviet army on January 27, 1945.

The heads of state and government of the world gathered in Jerusalem last week to celebrate the anniversary, which many saw as a competitive observation. Among them were Russian President Vladimir Putin, United States Vice President Mike Pence, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prince Charles.

Politics invaded the event and Duda boycotted it in protest after Putin claimed Poland played a role in triggering World War II. Duda wanted to speak before or after Putin to defend his nation’s record in the face of these false accusations, but gave no speech in Jerusalem.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected at the event in Auschwitz in southern Poland, a region that was under German occupation during the war.

Mayor Sadiq Khan was led through the camp by museum director Piotr Cywinski and was looking at a plaque with his city’s name after she recently pledged £ 300,000 to help preserve the site.

The organizers of the event in Poland, the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Memorial Museum and the World Jewish Congress tried to keep the bereaved in the spotlight.

“This is about survivors. It’s not about politics, ”said Lauder on Sunday as he went to the extermination camp with several survivors.

Lauder warned that leaders must do more to fight anti-Semitism, including passing new laws to combat it.

On the eve of the memorial service, survivors, many of whom relied on their children and grandchildren to get support, walked through the place where they had been brought in cattle cars and had suffered hunger, illness and near-death. They said they were there to remember, to share their story with others and to make a defiant gesture towards those who sought to destroy it.

For some, it is also the burial place for their parents and grandparents, and they will say Kaddish, the Jewish prayer for the dead.

“I have no graves and I know that my parents were murdered and burned here. In this way, I want to pay homage to them, ”said Yvonne Engelman, a 92-year-old Australian, and three other generations that are now scattered around the world.

She remembered being brought from a ghetto in Czechoslovakia in a cattle car, her clothes taken off, shaved, and put in a gas chamber. Miraculously, the gas chamber did not work that day and survived slave labor and a death march.

A 96-year-old survivor, Jeanette Spiegel, was 20 years old when she was brought to Auschwitz, where she spent nine months. Today she lives in New York City and is afraid of increasing anti-Semitic violence in the United States.

“I think they’re scrutinizing the Jews because we’re such a small minority and it’s easy to scrutinize us,” she said, fighting back tears. “Young people should understand that nothing is certain that some terrible things can happen and they have to be very careful. And that God forbid what happened to the Jewish people should never be repeated. “

In Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron attended the city’s Shoah Memorial and warned of increasing hate crimes in France, which have increased by 27% in the past year.

“Returning anti-Semitism is not the problem of the Jewish people: it is all our problem – it is the problem of the nation,” said Macron.

Thomas Adamson in Paris contributed to this.

