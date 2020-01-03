advertisement

Lulu Wang, Lorene Scafaria, Melina Matsoukas and Greta Gerwig led Hollywood to a record year for women in the director’s chair. In 2019, women directed more of the most popular films than any year before.

Women directed the top 12 grossing 100 gross films in 2019 in 2019, according to a study released Thursday by the USAC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative. That percentage of filmmakers, 10.6%, is higher than researchers have previously recorded, suggesting that a measure of change is finally coming in a film industry, where inequality behind the camera has stubbornly remained.

It’s the most significant growth in decades for female filmmakers. Despite growing anxiety, the rate of female directors supporting the top Hollywood productions has long been largely stalled. The previous USC annual study rate was 8%, in 2008. In 2018, only 4.5% of the year’s best films were directed by women.

“This is the first time we’ve seen a shift in hiring practices for female filmmakers in 13 years,” said Stacy L. Smith, one of the study’s authors. “One notable reason for this jump in 2019 was that Universal Pictures had five directorial women films in the top 100. There is still much more progress to achieve equality for women behind the camera.”

The high-profile success of some films had already made 2019 a landmark for women. They include Wang’s “Farewell,” one of the indie’s most popular releases, Scafaria’s acclaimed “Hustlers” ($ 105m domestically), Matsoukas’ “Queen & Slim” ($ 40.7m) and Little Women “of Gerwig that opened strongly last week with $ 29m in the first five days of release.

“Frozen II”, with $ 1.2 billion worldwide ticket sales, is close to setting a new archive record for a woman-directed film. Jennifer Lee, who co-directed the film, set the record with the first film “Frozen.” In 2018, Lee became the chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Other notable films included Kasi Lemmons’ “Harriet”, “Little” and Tina Gordon and Jill Culton’s “Despicable”.

USC researchers singled out Universal Pictures, which presented a list of 26% women-directed films. Universal is the only major studio with a female studio boss, Donna Langley.

Netflix also tried well. While streaming enterprise films largely bypass theaters – leaving them out of the study parameters – 20% of Netflix 2019 movies were directed by women.

Paramount Pictures, however, has not released a film directed by a woman in the last five years.

Four women of color directed one of the top 100 films in 2019, though overall statistics for under-represented filmmakers dive. Under-represented filmmakers were behind 16.8% of films in 2019, a drop from last year’s 21.4%, a record.

“While 2019 is a banner year for women, we will not be able to say that there is real change until all women have access and opportunity to work at this level,” Smith said.

Despite the profits, female filmmakers are largely overlooked in this awards season. Sunday’s Golden Globes, presented by the Foreign Opening Association of Hollywood, does not include women nominated for Best Director. None of the top 10 films nominated for best photography were even directed by women.

Rebecca Goldman, chief operating officer of the time, said these results were unacceptable.

“This year, there were twice as many women-directed features as ever, with more films by female directors on the track,” Goldman said. “Women – and especially women of color – continue to be pushed aside by a system that holds women back, on screen and off.”

Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

