The home team fell short before winning the Tamanawis Holiday Invitation in Surrey.

The three-day tournament saw eight high school basketball teams compete at Tamanawis Secondary, where the home court’s Wildcats fell 62-21 to Burnaby South in Sunday’s (December 29th) final.

In the consolation final 3/4, Lord Tweedsmuir rallied to Sir Charles Tupper of Top East Vancouver with the score 61-57.

Panorama Ridge placed fifth, followed by Queen Elizabeth (sixth), Elgin Park (seventh) and Sands (eighth).

All results are posted at bcboysbasketball.com.

Game 12 – Completion of Tamanawis Invitation Holidays for 2019 Burnaby South 62 Tamanawis 61 POG Jared Pineda pic.twitter.com/Q58CAVgqAe

– Tamanawisbball (@tamanawisbball) December 30, 2019

Burnaby South’s Justin Sunga was named the tournament MVP, and his teammate, Sasha Vujisic, was awarded the Best Defense Player award.

All the stars of the tournament were Luke Tobias (Sir Charles Tupper), Jackson Corneil (Tweedsmuir), Karan Aujla (Burnaby South), Arbin Dhillon (Tamanawis) and Tegbir Cainth (Tamanawis).

Looking ahead, Surrey teams will compete during the 29th Surrey RCMP Classic from January 12th to 18th. The annual tournament, for high school boys’ teams in Surrey, will include 24 senior teams and two dozen young teams, with a championship final to take place at Second Creek Secondary gym (14505 Ave. 84). ).

Among the largest basketball high school tournaments in Canada, the Classic includes close to 700 teenage athletes playing a total of 87 games during a busy week of action. Details are posted at surreybasketballclassic.info.

