advertisement

Starting January 6, 2020, Surrey will have its first “RapidBus” route.

In Surrey, the R1 King George Boulevard RapidBus will run between the Guildford Town Center and the Newton Exchange, along King George Boulevard and 104 Avenue. This route is the updated B-Line 96.

advertisement

READ ALSO: Surrey to get a RapidBus path, July 23, 2019

In 2018, TransLink recorded an average of 17,510 daily boarding on weekdays.

According to TransLink, there will be an eight-minute service during peak hours.

Outside the peak house, all RapidBus routes will have 15-minute service or better from 6am to midnight, seven days a week.

The RapidBus service will be based on “successful B-Line elements”, according to TransLink.

TransLink says that “to ensure RapidBuses can provide a fast and reliable service and not get stuck in traffic,” has been working with local governments “to identify changes in traffic and traffic that will speed up traffic. bus travel. “

RapidBus service, according to TransLink, will be “up to 20% faster than local bus service” with its bus-only lanes, signal priority, queuing at intersections, fewer stops and boarding.

The #RapidBus service begins January 6th!

95 B-Line will become R5 Hastings St and 96 B-Line will become R1 King George Blvd.

Learn more at https://t.co/fYGhitEn2W. pic.twitter.com/8ZUSIkubqd

– TransLink BC (@TransLink) December 23, 2019

Surrey Road is one of four departures on January 6th. The other three roads are the R3 Lougheed Expressway, the R4 41st Avenue and the R5 Hastings Road. There is a fifth route, R2 Marine Drive, which will launch between February and April 2020.

The five routes will serve 11 communities and will be able to receive 12,000 passengers per hour during rush hour.

The increase in service will add 65,000 more hours of bus service to the TransLink system and allow 20,000 more people to ride the buses every day of the week.

Two additional RapidBus routes in Surrey, Delta and Richmond are scheduled to begin in 2021, and five additional routes are planned for Phase Three.

TransLink says that with RapidBuses, the “B-Line” moniker will be retired, with the exception of Vancouver’s 99 B-Line, which will not retire “until the Broadway subway opens in 2025.”

READ ALSO: Two-tiered buses rolling into Surrey, Delta and Richmond this fall, August 14, 2019

lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement