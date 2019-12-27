advertisement

An “absolute shame”.

These are heavy words from a Surrey city councilor who was chosen, in part, for her Safe Fuse Coalition campaign to “develop and implement world-class communication strategies and processes between residents and the city.”

Councilors Brenda Locke and Jack Hundial, who have been split from that coalition, fired a press release this week under the heading “McCallum censors citizens’ input and bury reports on the Surrey Police Force.”

These councilors say that after 23 “public engagement events” in the city’s plan to transition from the RCMP to a resident of the city police force submitted 11,103 survey responses that “were immediately buried in a report that was deemed confidential,” begging the question: “How can public feedback be confidential?”

In June, the City of Surrey issued a press release claiming “overwhelming support” for the transition process, including as an example a poll result of “98% Strongly Agree / Agree” on the proposal that “I believe our police department should prioritize efforts based on what is important to Surrey citizens. “

Well, who would disagree with that?

A simple question should have been asked to residents: “Do you want the Surrey RCMP to be replaced by a city police force, yes or no?”

Instead, Surrey residents adopted a “world-class communication strategy” that has created unnecessary controversy and suspicion. Happy.

Here is another absolute shame.

“We believe it is important to have many different perspectives and opinions on the council,” the Safe Surrey Coalition stated in its campaign literature, addressing the 2018 municipal elections, which it won outright.

By any objective standard, the SSC itself blew this statement at nationals, evidenced by the coalition schism after the election – a memorial that was taking place precisely because of the coalition’s failure to embrace that campaign statement.

– Now-Leader

