advertisement

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum has announced a new working group and standing committee.

The Mayor’s Task Force on New and Innovative Income Generation aims to look “at cities around the world to see how they generate income … so that all sources of income are not supported. completely to the taxpayer all the time, “McCallum said at the Jan. 13 council meeting.

advertisement

READ ALSO: ‘A Disaster’: Surrey Council Adjusts Budget, Despite Considering ‘Risk’ to Public Safety, December 2, 2019

READ ALSO: Surrey budget passes as noisy crowd fills city hall, December 17, 2019

He said there are some examples in Europe “being worked on now”. He did not specify what those examples are.

“This working group will literally look around the world to find new and new ways to fund our city.”

McCallum nominated himself as chairman for the task force, along with councilors Allison Patton and Laurie Guerra as committee members. It is for one year term.

During the meeting, McCallum also announced a new “new” committee, the Standing Committee on Investment and Innovation. He nominated himself as chairman, along with Councilors Patton and Mandeep Nagra as members of the committee.

McCallum said the committee is “to build Surrey’s economy and optimize the city’s potential in terms of generating high-value, local locations, building the local innovation ecosystem, optimizing strategic investments and hiring in the construction of the City Center. Surrey “.

The Standing Committee on Investment and Innovation, however, is not entirely new.

In February 2018, former Mayor Linda Hepner replaced her with the Mayor’s Economic Advisory Committee, which was now unemployed. The MEAC was intended to “provide the council with information and guidance on issues related to investment and innovation opportunities and challenges” in the city.

READ ALSO: Surrey mayor hits new economic committee, February 8, 2018

lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement